It was not a campaign slogan. Carlos Menem, who died this Sunday, had no chance of being re-elected in 1999 due to constitutional impediment. However, the advertising piece of the catchy “Menem did it” is considered one of the most effective political marketing phrases of recent history and, true to the Menem style, it was not far from controversy.

The official advertising campaign flooded television channels at the end of the second Menem term. With Eduardo Duhalde confirmed as the official candidate, the Presidency of Carlos Menem wanted to make a propaganda listing the alleged achievements of the management.

The randomness of self-praise selection -some of doubtful certainty-, added to a very catchy chorus Y some self-criticism in the lyrics of the jingle they made the advertisement a piece that achieved the dream of any consultant: transcend political communication and become a catchphrase of popular and daily consumption, to such an extent, that not without irony, the deputy of the left Nicolás Del Caño, used it to refer to the death of the former president on his Twitter account.

Today it seems there is no crack. Menem did. – Nicolas del Caño (@NicolasdelCano) February 14, 2021

However, the phrase it was not an electoral campaign slogan, nor was it original. Creation corresponded to Doubt Mendonça, a Brazilian who was the Jaime Durán Barba of those years at the end of the millennium and who plagiarized himself.

Mendonça had worked with the former governor of Córdoba, José Manuel de la Sota, and that way he reached Menem. The famous piece, however, was a resource that the star consultant of those political years had already used a year earlier in his native Brazil, for a candidate for governor of São Paulo, Paulo Maluf, who would not succeed in winning his election. The famous “Menem did it” had already been done for someone else.

But in Argentina, the piece it was installed successfully and with controversy. While it was exquisite material for television comedians – in the old VideoMatch by Marcelo Tinelli there were countless parodies with the format – the spot could not avoid the controversy that led it to justice.

Today for several hours a video of the remembered Videomatch with a parody of the publicity “Menem did it” was a trend on YouTube. Marvelous. pic.twitter.com/vzG3ci5wjE – Leo Arias (@LeoAriasPrensa) May 22, 2020

The ad was more of a self-indulgent summary of management than a typical government advertisement, in the standards allowed by law. “He may not have done everything, but that he did a lot no one can deny”, said the chorus of the song, almost as a direct cult of the presidential personality.

The piece did not meet the criteria of a “public good campaign” and was broadcast on radio and television channels through the legal nook of -menemista emblem- a decree that allowed the exchange of official advertising for fines in the media. But a judge considered that the publicity “does not seem to respond to a campaign aimed at the general interest” but rather to “demonstrate the achievements of an activity carried out by the Executive Power.” And then, it prohibited the continuity of its diffusion.

For the campaign, too there were legal complaints. The opposition – among them, Nilda Garre, former Minister of Defense of the Cristina Fernández de Kirchner government, denounced Menem for embezzlement. They estimated that the dissemination of the campaign had involved the expenditure of 8 million pesos, then convertible to dollars. Not much else was known on the subject.

The requests to know the cachet of the consultant Mendonça, who in 2002 would achieve with his advice to lead Lula Da Silva to the presidency of Brazil.

The spot remained in judicial oblivion, but it remained in force in popular and collective consumption, such as a brand that -for better or worse- synthesized the mandates of Carlos Saúl Menem. Enough search for the phrase on Twitter to check.

DS