One of the central chapters in the political career of Carlos Menem, who died this Sunday at the age of 90, occurred in the 2003 elections, which would start a new era in the country.

After the events in Avellaneda, when the confrontations between piqueteros and Buenos Aires police provoked the death of Kosteki and Santillán, President Eduardo Duhalde accelerated the electoral exit. It was mid-2003, the numbers for the economy reflected the cost of the crisis.

Duhalde, at the same time, renounced his own postulation and looked for a candidate among the justicialist ranks but far from Menem. His decision, finally, fell to the Santa Cruz governor Nestor Kirchner, who had already launched himself but was little known.

The elections of April 27, 2003 They were very open: Menem had decided to compete again, the dream of return had never left him. So did Adolfo Rodríguez Saá –the one with the ephemeral passage through the presidency- and the Peronist combo –there were no inmates, they all went directly to the general election- it was completed with Kirchner, backed by Duhalde and taking Daniel Scioli in the formula, who had come to politics promoted … by Menem.

Carlos Menem, after his victory in the first round of the 2003 elections.

Elisa Carrió and Ricardo López Murphy were candidates of radical origin (Also, with low numbers, Leopoldo Moreau was in the official formula).

Menem ended up at the head of that election with 24.45%. But it was a bitter triumph: with two points less (22.24%), Kirchner had managed to place himself on the ballot.

And the “Antimenemist wave”, on the rise and much more after the 2001 crisis, it would serve as immediate springboard to the surprising Kirchner.

Menem was accompanied during the 2003 campaign by his then wife, Cecilia Bolocco.

López Murphy reaped 16.7%, Rodríguez Saá 14.11% and Elisa Carrió, close, 14.05%. The cacerolazos or the “let everyone go” that were raging since the end of 2001, could have an immediate recipient such as De la Rúa, but they also included Menem.

On May 14, 2003 at 7 p.m., Menem announced from La Rioja that he would not participate in the ballot. All the polls assured him a resounding defeat.

Hours before, next to the downtown hotel that served as his campaign headquarters, some of his supporters were still singing: “Menem is not going …”.

Menem greets from a window of the Hotel Presidente, with his running mate Juan Carlos Romero, a day before his resignation from the ballot.

“The existence of a systematic smear and smear campaign against me, orchestrated since the beginning of the alliance government and continued during the current transitional government (Duhalde), has created the conditions for an important fringe of public opinion to be virtually subjected this time to the act of moral violence of having to choose a presidential candidate whom they hardly know and do not trust “he said in his message.

He added: “I deem it convenient not participate in this second electoral round. I now commit all my support and collaboration with the new constitutional authorities to defend the stability of the democratic system. To the millions of Argentines who accompanied me with their vote, I tell all of them that I carry them in my heart, that I will not lower my arms, and that they can be absolutely sure that I do not abandon the political struggle, which has been and is the existence of my life ”.

Finally, he sentenced: “As comrade Evita said, I renounce honors and titles, but not the fight.”

Nestor Kirchner took office on May 25 2003.