The remains of former president Carlos Menem, who died this Sunday at the age of 90, reached the National Congress where they are already being held. The family was received by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

The burning chapel was mounted in the Senate Blue Room and the public will be able to enter after 8 pm on the esplanade of the Palace on Rivadavia and Entre Ríos avenues, where a few hundred people wait with their umbrellas to enter the place.

“Let’s hope they let us in so we can say goodbye to the best president since Julio Argentino Roca,” said one of the first people in line, wearing a light blue pilot.

Cristina Kirchner receives the remains of Carlos Menem in the National Congress. Photo Capture TN

Behind him, another man highlighted: “Carlos was the greatest thing there was for me. When I was homeless with (Raúl) Alfonsín, I was left without electrical appliances due to hyperinflation, then Carlitos came and with him I recovered everything.”

At the request of the family, the funeral will be freely accessible to the general public, but will be closed to the press. It will be broadcast on Senado TV and the Cámara Alta YouTube channel.

It is planned that tomorrow, Monday at noon, the doors of the Hall will be closed so that the family can privately dismiss the remains of the former head of state.

Details are being finalized for the wake of former President Carlos Menem, who will be held at the Blue Room of the Senate of the Nation from 8:00 p.m. Photo Télam.

Meanwhile, from the door of the Los Arcos sanatorium, where the senator died, Zulemita Menem confirmed that the remains of the former president will be buried together with those of his son in the Islamic cemetery of La Tablada.

News in development

AFG