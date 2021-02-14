The death of former president Carlos Saúl Menem, who marked the 90s in the country and continued to be linked to politics until his last days as a national senator, had a deep impact on the political environment.
One of the first to send his condolences was President Alberto Fernández, who recalled him through Twitter: “It was with deep regret that I learned of the death of Carlos Saúl Menem. Always elected in a democracy, he was Governor of La Rioja, President of the Nation and National Senator. During the dictatorship he was persecuted and imprisoned. All my love goes to Zulema, Zulemita and all those who mourn him today. “
The current president also published a photo of both in Congress.
Mauricio Macri also dedicated a tweet to him and assured that “he leaves us a good person.”
“I deeply regret the death of former President Carlos Saúl Menem. Above all, he leaves us a good person, whom I will remember with great affection. My condolences to his family and friends,” said Macri.
In addition to Fernández and Macri, from the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, to the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, officials, leaders and references from different parties remembered the former president and sent their condolences to the family.
