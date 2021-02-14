The death of former president Carlos Saúl Menem, who marked the 90s in the country and continued to be linked to politics until his last days as a national senator, had a deep impact on the political environment.

One of the first to send his condolences was President Alberto Fernández, who recalled him through Twitter: “It was with deep regret that I learned of the death of Carlos Saúl Menem. Always elected in a democracy, he was Governor of La Rioja, President of the Nation and National Senator. During the dictatorship he was persecuted and imprisoned. All my love goes to Zulema, Zulemita and all those who mourn him today. “

The current president also published a photo of both in Congress.

Mauricio Macri also dedicated a tweet to him and assured that “he leaves us a good person.”

“I deeply regret the death of former President Carlos Saúl Menem. Above all, he leaves us a good person, whom I will remember with great affection. My condolences to his family and friends,” said Macri.

In addition to Fernández and Macri, from the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, to the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, officials, leaders and references from different parties remembered the former president and sent their condolences to the family.

I want to convey my condolences to the family and loved ones of Carlos Saúl Menem, national senator and former president of the Nation, at this difficult time. – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) February 14, 2021

It is with deep sadness that I live this farewell to dear Carlos Menem. At this time words are unnecessary, I will remember it with gratitude and respect. My condolences to your family, my thoughts and prayers will always accompany you. – Daniel Scioli 🇦🇷 (@danielscioli) February 14, 2021

It is with deep pain that I dismiss Carlos Menem, former President, Governor and National Senator, a great democrat who always sought the unity of the Argentines and knew how to position the country worldwide. An unrepeatable politician who will undoubtedly have the recognition he deserves. – Miguel Ángel Pichetto (@MiguelPichetto) February 14, 2021

My condolences for the death of Carlos Saúl Menem, national senator and former president of the Nation, to his family and loved ones at this difficult time. – María Eugenia Vidal (@mariuvidal) February 14, 2021

I regret the death of former President Carlos Menem, my condolences to his family and friends. – Graciela Ocaña (@gracielaocana) February 14, 2021

I regret the death of the national senator and former president Carlos Menem. I accompany his family in this difficult time and the Riojans that he represented. – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) February 14, 2021

I regret the death of former President Carlos Ménem. My condolences to @zulemitamenem and his family at this difficult time. – Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) February 14, 2021

Carlos Saúl Menem died.

I spent the summer writing the expanded reissue of El Jefe, which Planeta will publish these days. I went back to that life, and the nineties that changed Argentina forever.

Few more complex characters in recent history. – Gabriela Cerruti (@gabicerru) February 14, 2021

I regret the death of Senator and former President Carlos Saúl Menem. I will never forget his words and support when the 125 was to be sanctioned back in 2008: “I’m going to vote, even if it’s the last thing I do.” Big hug to Zulema, Zulemita and their friends! – Alfredo de Angeli (@alfredodeangeli) February 14, 2021

My condolences to family and friends after the death of Senator and former President Carlos Menem at this difficult time – Luis Naidenoff (@luisnaidenoff) February 14, 2021

