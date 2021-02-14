-Menem is getting married in La Rioja, I would like you to go.

-Is nobody in politics?

-Yes, Amato goes. He does the politics, you do the color. Go see Julio who he will explain to you.

It started in May 2001. I was 29 years old, and I had been writing in the General Information section of Clarion. José Alemán was my first boss, and the one who that day asked me to travel to cover the wedding of one of the most important political figures at that time. Alberto Amato was a fellow politician. Julio Blanck, the head of that section. I went to see him.

-You saw Menem getting married, well, Amato does the politics, you do the color. Stay calm, you will do very well.

Carlos Menem, who died this Sunday at the age of 90, had been president of Argentina for ten years: between 1989 and 1999. He tried to get a third consecutive term, but the Constitution did not allow it. Then he would return to be a candidate for the Justicialista Party in the following elections, after the failed government of Fernando de la Rúa with the Alliance.

Some time after leaving the presidency, Menem had become a boyfriend with Cecilia Bolocco, a 36-year-old Chilean journalist who had become famous at 22 when she was elected Miss Universe. They had met in an interview she did with him at the Casa Rosada. Menem was twice her age: the Riojan was about to turn 72.

Relentless, the gossip programs of the time made jokes about the “uneven couple” and slipped that the Chilean wanted to be “first lady” of Argentina.

Bolocco had a couple of marriages under his belt. Menem had been married to Zulema Yoma for more than 30 years, with whom he had had two children: Junior (killed in a suspicious helicopter accident) and Zulemita. Later it would be known that he had had a third child, extramarital, Carlos Nair, with Marta Meza, who ended up committing suicide.

In journalism, “making color” is going to a place, seeing and describing. More literary resources can be used than in common notes, but always within the framework of reality, it is not fiction. “Make color” can also be understood as writing everything that surrounds the main note, loaded with hard information. To “make color” is to add other nuances and details. In any kind of journalism, one would say that it is trying to ensure that whoever reads can feel that they are there.

The newlyweds Cecilia Bolocco and Carlos Manem, upon leaving the Civil Registry of La Rioja. Photo: Clarín Archive

That’s what I was about. I had my doubts then. ¿How much color could there be in a more political event than anything else?

We traveled with Amato and Fabián Urquiza, the photographer. We stay in the inevitable “hotel plaza” in any city. This one too, of course, was located in front of the central square. The capital of La Rioja seemed like a taken city, full of Argentine and Chilean journalists.

Shortly after arriving we found out that the wedding would not be in Anillaco as announced, but in the municipal sports center of the capital, christened Carlos Saúl Menem.

Menem was born in Anillaco on July 2, 1930. At that time the town had a handful of inhabitants. In 2001 the residents were just over 1,300. We arrived with Fabián in a rented car an hour and a half after doing the 92 kilometers from the capital. It was a town in mourning. The streets were empty. The neighbors locked up, between angry and sad.

Months ago the news of the wedding had reached them and that the great party would be in the hometown of the “president”, so they kept calling him. The joy of having the prodigal son back, marrying a foreign Miss, seemed a fairytale and it was the perfect excuse to decorate the town. The wedding, in addition, would arrive accompanied by faithful, curious, journalists and tourists.

They got down to work. The curbs of the sidewalks were painted white, the lanterns had lights again, the dark areas were illuminated. The dirt roads were paved. When we arrived, workers with machines were still seen on the main avenue, Coronel Barros.

Sadness seemed to weigh even more on regional venues. The vendors, somewhat disconcerted, showed us the products they had prepared for the occasion: plates, mates, candle holders, jugs. They all wore the faces of Menem and Bolocco. Also allusive phrases: “She landed in Buenos Aires very flirtatious and well-groomed. She remembers that the president struck her with his gaze”, “Caramba con el turquito, who knows with what verse, he conquered the most beautiful girl in the universe.”

In front of the main square, the San Antonio, they could see, exultant, the Carlos Saúl Menem wineries, located on the Carlos Saúl Menem street and one block from Carlos Saúl Menem kindergarten. It was clear that in addition to olives and wines, Menem was on the podium of Anillaco’s pride.

I hesitated because of the “bad luck” attributed to the former president, but finally I made up my mind and bought some bottles of “Around the corner”, a liter and a half of Cabernet Sauvignon that cost 12 pesos each, 12 dollars then. It seemed to me that family and friends would celebrate the souvenir. The bottles were tempting: on the front of the label, Menem’s face, on the back, the details of “some of the achievements of his administration”: “He achieved international respect for Argentina”, “He ended hyperinflation” , “It guaranteed stability”, “It made Puerto Madero”, “It finished the National Library”.

I remember on my return the jokes of family and friends when receiving the bottles. I don’t remember if we liked the wine.

The Rings. One of the postcards of the wedding between Menem and Bolocco. Photo: Clarín Archive

We went to see the house of the “president.” “La Rosadita” measured 600 square meters, was shaped like a horseshoe, and was, as its name implies, painted pink. The contrast with the rest of the houses, so small and soaked in whitewash, was brutal.

Anillaco ruled out, the wedding was divided in two: the part “paqueta” in the house of the provincial governor of then, Angel Maza, and the “popular” part at the Sports Center. Thus, on Saturday morning, May 26, 200 guests overflowed the armed tent in the gardens of the government residence.

Menem had lived in that house when he was governor of the province: between 1973 and 1976; and between 1983 and 1989. That fact earned him some criticism, some neighbors did not see with good eyes that he married another woman in the residence where he had lived for so many years with his wife and children.

The first time Bolocco entered the residence it was to get married. The couple said “yes, I want” in turn with music by Luis Miguel in the background. Then they approached for a moment the swarm of journalists who stood guard behind bars. Some colleagues were there since 5 in the morning.

The couple greeted each other with a smile. But the photographers wanted more. They were crying out for some passion from those two who had just joined before the law. “Piquito! Piquito! ”They shouted. The Chilean and the Argentine smiled uncomfortably. The order was in crescendo. “Piquito! Piquito! ”. The scene was so untenable that the bride and groom quickly turned around. The journalists, almost 200 between Argentines and Chileans, snorted after the rudeness after nine hours of waiting. There was no kiss photo. All a frustration.

Some politicians of the moment swarmed in the VIP tent, a handful just: Alberto Kohan, Daniel Scioli, Claudia Bello, Armando Gostanián. They say that there was a fleeting peck there. I did not see it. After eating caviar and petit fours, the couple went to the gigantic Carlos Saúl Menem Sports Center. About two thousand people were waiting for them in the gym steps.

The entrance to the Sports Center was free. Entire families were waiting. Some had put on their best clothes. Others were in sportswear, according to the place. The truth is the heat was oppressive under the sheet metal shed. It would be 40 degrees in there. Nearby, but not scrambled (a fence separated one from the other), a thousand special guests. They were accommodated in tables arranged on the gymnasium court, which served as basketball, volleyball, or whatever it took.

As the new married couple made their entrance, popular and special guests alike received them standing up and with a standing ovation. She was wearing a classic white dress. The olive suit and yellow shirt.

The menu was crazy. For everyone. The difference was in its presentation. Those who were seated at the decorated tables received their casserole. The families scattered around the stands were given their portion in transparent plastic lunch boxes. The heat was so oppressive that very few dared more than a couple of spoonfuls. The pots were practically intact. Meats a little less but also. The menu made you perspire.

Bolocco approached the fence and threw the bridal bouquet of natural roses towards the people. There were nervous shouts and celebrations from the lucky one who had sought to keep the flowers and succeeded. It was a young woman in jeans and sneakers who had traveled far and could not kiss the bride because the bars prevented it.

Menem went in search of his incipient wife and they danced “Voces de Primavera”, by Johann Strauss, on the painted court. The former president moved as if he were a tango. The bride’s brothers rescued her.

Then, folk dances by students from provincial institutes. A group of girls danced a traditional dance on Easter Island in homage to the Chilean one. They wore flowery bodices, fringed skirts and wore crowns on their heads.

In the end, the traditional cutting of the gigantic wedding cake. It had seven floors, weighed 400 kilos and took up five tables. Shortly after three in the afternoon the couple left. The cake ribbons were left intact. The bride and groom ignored the ritual of the ring. Little by little the special guests also left. The others were dancing.

Even today I can remember the boys running by The seething stands covered in overturned locro, the trampled plastic meats and the disposable forks shattered. I remember the laughter and joy of those children who ran around after witnessing a unique act until then for them. I took notes and felt in a movie, which could be dramatic, comedy, or science fiction. While writing I finished understanding that of “you make the color.”