Former president Carlos Menem, who died this Sunday at the age of 90, will be veiled in the National Congress, as confirmed to Clarín by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa.

The official is already in contact with the family of the deceased former president to define the details of the wake, which It will be held in the Blue Room of the Senate.

According to what he could know Clarion, President Alberto Fernández agreed with Vice President Cristina Kirchner and Massa on the decision to cede Congress to hold the former president’s wake.

The speaker of the lower house then contacted the senator’s family to prepare the funeral details.

The Government also decreed three days of national mourning starting this Sunday for the death of the person who was twice elected President of the Nation.

