“(Former President Carlos) Menem was an example of leadership committed to peace and progress. Certainly a true statesman, without parallel among the leaders of his time and among those who succeeded him in the Presidency of the Nation. Honor his memory and heartfelt condolences to his family. “

Domingo Felipe Cavallo fired on Twitter, with these 272 characters, Carlos Saúl Menem, who died on Sunday at the age of 90 and was buried this Monday in the Islamic cemetery of San Justo.

The economist added in dialogue with Todo Noticias in the last hours: “I am very sorry for the death of someone who was a great leader for Argentina. He defined a course in matters of foreign policy and organization of the economy. which unfortunately were abandoned from 2002, but they will have to be retaken for progress. “

Cavallo was its ‘star’ Minister of Economy and reference of the convertibility plan, better known as the “one by one”, an economic model that began in April 1991 (10,000 australes were the equivalent of one peso and one dollar) and ended up exploding in the air in the streets of December 2001.

But that of Menem and Cavallo it was a stories of praise, confrontations and resignations.

Strictly speaking, during Menem’s first term (1989-1994), Cavallo had first held, for two years, the Ministry of Foreign Relations, International Trade and Worship.

After the hyperinflation of the Raúl Alfonsín years, the Menem economy area was first headed by senior executives of the Bunge & Born group: Miguel Roig and then by Nestor Rapanelli.

Cavallo’s turn came in March 1991 and he was the face of exchange rate stability for five years, whose counterpoint was unemployment, mega-imports, privatizations, and factory closures.

However, at 4:40 p.m. on July 26, 1996, the then Secretary of the Media, Raúl Delgado, reported that Domingo Cavallo had resigned. Or rather, had been renounced.

Confronted, Menem -who had been reelected in 1995- asked Cavallo to resign and appointed as his replacement to Roque Fernandez until then head of the Central Bank.

“I have nothing but words of gratitude for the former Minister of Economy Domingo Cavallo. An upright, honest, talented and capable man who knew how to conscientiously comply with thea mission that I duly entrusted to him but there are stages that are fulfilled and Cavallo fulfilled his“Carlos Menem said at that time.

It was the end of super minister of Economy in the Palace of Property. Even in a context with record unemployment figures – the Tequila effect was vibrating on the economy at that time – it is said that the Rioja loved him put an end to Cavallo’s own flight.

“When I left in ’96, I was already dissatisfied because (Menem) he was not supporting me like I felt he should, and some officials they had made me chase for justice to force me to stop denouncing the mafias and struggles with corruption. I decided that it was better for me to leave the government, “said Cavallo for his part.

When he spoke of “mafias” it was not something minor. With his denunciations, Cavallo pointed to the very bowels of the Menemist power and gave it a name: the dark and feared postal businessman Alfredo Yabrán.

In 1997 Cavallo went to the legislative elections with own political party and outside of menemism.

Action for the Republic, Cavallo’s party, was third, touching 4%, in elections that the Alliance won and that would pave the way for the presidency of Fernando De la Rúa in 1999.

In fact, the economist was also a candidate for president in 1999, also for Action for the Republic, and in which he also obtained about 4%.

In 2001, Cavallo would return to assume in Economy under the presidency of De la Rúa and that was the anteroom of the corralito.

but that’s another story.

DS