The day after the death of Carlos Saúl Menem, his former ministers Domingo Felipe Cavallo and Carlos Ruckauf staged a meeting around the convertibility plan.

Ruckauf, who held the Interior portfolio and was later vice president of Menem, raised his criticisms of the “one by one” and the difficulties of that moment in debating with Cavallo.

“Arguing with ‘Mingo’ was not easy”, said the former official in dialogue with the channel A24, and assured that the success of the convertibility was “a bad advisor” for Cavallo, because it made him “think that the result would always be the same.”

In addition, he said that when Eduardo Duhalde was a candidate for president and he for Buenos Aires governor stated “that be careful about getting out of convertibility“and that at the time he asked Cavallo himself” to go to a different ratio “and to” cut public spending. “

Minutes later, the former Minister of Economy came out in defense of the convertibility plan, which paired the Argentine peso with the dollar, and assured that all the country’s problems were caused by having left that program.

Domingo Felipe Cavallo said that the worst mistake was to have come out of convertibility. AFP photo.

“The best demonstration that convertibility should not be abandoned is to look at what happened in 2002, the atrocities that Duhalde did are the cause that later the governments of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner have been so unfocused and now that of Alberto, “said Cavallo.

And he pointed out that Mauricio Macri was the only president who “tried to pick up the 90s trend “, although “without the audacity and leadership” of the recently deceased Carlos Menem.

“The problems we have now is for having abandoned the convertibility”, sentenced the father of “one to one”.

Furthermore, he insisted that “the great leap from poverty” in Argentina it was the product of having abandoned convertibility during Eduardo Duhalde’s administration, due to “the pesification and the tremendous devaluation of 2002” that produced “the worst redistribution that could be made of wealth and income in an economy.”

JPE