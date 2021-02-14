With a concise and formal message, Vice President Cristina Kirchner fired former President Carlos Menem, who died this Sunday at the age of 90.

“Given the death of former president Carlos Saúl Menem, I want to express my condolences to his family and to his colleagues and friends,” the former president wrote on her Twitter account.

Criticism of the Menem government on repeated occasions and on the ideological side of the street, Cristina sent a message without major adjectives and differentiated herself from Alberto Fernández, who stressed that “he was always elected in democracy” and even published a photo of both smiling in the Congress.

