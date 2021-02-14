The businessman and driver Marcelo Tinelli fired former president Carlos Menem on Sunday, who died at the age of 90 in the Los Arcos sanatorium.

“I feel great sadness due to the death of the former President of the Nation, Carlos Menem. All my affection and affection to his family, especially his children and Zulema, “wrote Tinelli, who in turn posted a photo of Menem’s inauguration in 1989.

Although the host never formally turned to the political arena, he always flirted with officials and leaders throughout the years in which he led the television ratings. From Menemism, in particular, his program was a space coveted by politics. In fact, it was common for presidents and candidates to participate in his program in full campaign to gain popularity.

This is how Menem was together with Tinelli on more than one occasion to talk about current events in the country and also lend himself to the humor that characterized VideoMatch.

In 1995, on the eve of the elections, the driver received the then President and they talked about women, sex, love and the “eroticism of power”, among other topics. It was read by politics as a virtual campaign closure. Tinelli’s program would be a little more critical later with the Menem administration, in the voice of the Los Raporteros sketch.

The relationship between the two was always cordial and affectionate, to the point that in 2018, when there was rumor about the driver’s landing in politics, Menem pointed out that “Tinelli could be a good candidate for Peronism,” although he clarified that he would not vote for him.

Marcelo Tinelli interview with Carlos Menem and his then wife, Cecilia Bolocco.

Menem with the dinosaur Bernardo, in VideoMatch.