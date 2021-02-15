Jorge Yoma published a harsh message against the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA), as a result of the communiqué of the Jewish entity in which he recalled that during the administration of Carlos Saúl Menem “the most serious terrorist attacks in Argentine history took place” .

“These satraps, merchants, racists, full of compensation that they spend it prosecuting our constitutional presidents, accusing them of the most horrendous crimes, they should keep a minimum of respect (at least) on the day of the death of the one who was 10 years President, I am not saying of their country because they do not feel it that way, but of the country that shelters them “, the former ambassador tweeted in reference to a statement.

This last part was described by several users as “anti-Semitic”, something that, in some later responses, the Peronist leader rejected.

The capture of Yoma’s tweets that generated controversy.

“Anti-Semitic balls” was one of Yoma’s messages, who explained that when he spoke of those who do not feel Argentina as their country, he was referring to “those who denounced the Argentine State for the attacks against Jewish entities.”

“What they have to explain (the DAIA) is that horrible pronouncement, just this day … As if the one who is receiving Honors in the Congress of the Republic were a war criminal and not a (10 years!) Argentine Constitutional President” , was another of Yoma’s messages.

On Sunday, after the death of the former president, the DAIA published a harsh letter where they questioned that Menem “died protected until the last day by his privileges” as a senator and that “he used the institutions of the Argentine State to perpetuate impunity and cover up the responsibility of those who committed and were complicit in the attacks. “

In 1992, during the first Menem government, there was a terrorist attack on the Israeli Embassy in Argentina, which caused 22 deaths and 242 injuries. Two years later, in 1994, the attack on the AMIA took place, which left 85 people killed and 300 wounded.

Goodbye President Menem!

His Work and Legacy remain for posterity

I hope we know how to take advantage of it for the good and happiness of the wonderful Argentine People

🇦🇷❤️🇦🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/cc2BYjMw0f – Jorge Yoma (@NegroYoma) February 14, 2021

“Laziness, negligence and, above all, complicity with those suspected of having committed these crimes explain why today, both massacres remain unpunished“, expressed the Jewish entity in its statement.

On Sunday, Yoma fired former President Menem with a message on social networks where he highlighted “his work and his legacy” and highlighted his presidential management for consolidating Argentine democracy.

“Menem was the most important man in the history of the province. He was 10 years president of the Nation and 3 times governor of La Rioja. He became president of the Republic and left a great legacy, “said the former senator to Channel 9 of La Rioja.

JPE