The seal that Carlos Menem printed on Peronism thirty years ago does not awaken today the measured enthusiasm or the exalted abhorrence of his time. It is time to try to understand it.

There are two profiles of him that are worth highlighting: the politician of the new democracy and the pilot of the hyperinflation crisis.

As a new democrat, he supported Raúl Alfonsín from the beginning, something unusual among the Peronists at the time. Enrolled in the renewing current, starred in an exceptional democratic day under Peronism: he won the presidential candidacy and the leadership of the movement in an open internal election.

As a Peronist leader, he knew how to combine the old politics with the new. He agreed with the traditional leadership, barely renewing, and won the popular vote, exploiting an image of a saint who would renew the miracle of the loaves and fishes. Already in government, he began the construction of the “administration party”, perfected by Néstor Kirchner: an effective network of officials and leaders who transmuted state resources into votes.

He summoned a litter of young professional politicians, brilliant, efficient and with little itch. He chose very capable ministers -Corach, Dromi, Bauzá-, and delegated the tasks to them, without losing sight of the big picture.

In a tense country he was a man of consensus. He replaced the balcony with the electoral caravan, personal contact and empathy. He did not intend to impose any truth, and took the criticism with humor. He made an effort to reconcile Peronism with its historical enemies, such as Rojas and Alsogaray, without forgetting the old demands of his movement, such as the repatriation of Rosas’ remains.

With a heavy hand ended what turned out to be the last military uprising, and at the same time issued a general amnesty, which included Tyrians and Trojans. He knew how to deploy fine craftsmanship to finalize the Pact of Olivos and achieve, at little cost, his long-awaited re-election.

The economic emergency, adequately dramatized, allowed him to achieve, without major conflicts, a delegation of power, hardly republican. He acted on the edge of discretion, but without transposing the line of the law.

From another point of view, was the president of the hyperinflation crisis: neither the first nor the last. Like Alfonsín and Sourrouille before, and Kirchner and Lavagna later, Menem and Cavallo found a way to give the country a seven-year respite. What was unique in his case was the path – completely alien to the Peronist tradition – and their ability to make him accept it.

It was the most consistent attempt to modify Argentina’s decaying course. The flagship was the convertibility and stabilization of the currency, the basis of a broad consensus outside of Peronism. The most profound was the reform of the State and the fiscal adjustment, the economic opening and the promotion of competitive producing sectors.

Domingo Cavallo and Carlos Menem, in 1994. Photo file.

Actions always have at least two faces. Few things as radical can be found in our history as the privatization of state companies – not all done poorly – or the attempt, only partially successful, at labor reform. Few things, too, with such high immediate costs: destruction of a good part of the sources of employment, consolidation of the world of poverty, erosion of the State and abandonment of its essential functions, such as education. The consequences came to light with the crisis of 2002.

It was more than breaking eggs to make an omelette, as Perón used to say. It was flushing down the drain, together, the dirty water and the baby. Was it necessary, or just bad practice? The truth is that the reforms did not last, but its consequences are an essential part of Argentina today.

The disjointed state was subordinated to the decisionist governments that followed. The prebendary corporatism emerged strengthened with the sectoral and personal benefits distributed to soften the opposition to the reforms.

Carlos Menem in the Senate, in 2018, when he presented an autobiographical book. Photo Communication Senate Argentina

Poverty was incubated before 1989, and it would be risky to say that it was reversible. But it expanded and consolidated in the Menem years, when a series of practices were also installed to take advantage of the poor, including electoral ones. The brilliant politicians became La Cámpora. The “small tent” of the privatizations became the Kirchner kleptocracy.

Political pacification was short-lived, and instead fed old and new agonal drives. Benevolent authoritarianism undermined confidence in the construction, certainly embryonic, of an institutional democracy founded on the rule of law. His attempt to achieve a new reelection was unfortunate, for him and for the country.

Menem built a Peronism adapted to democracy, but at the same time it adapted democracy to the way of being of the Peronists.

It achieved a certain political balance, which proved precarious and disappeared with the following crisis, which was followed by a definite return of Peronism to its authoritarian origins.

It could be said that completed Alfonsín’s work, without his moral inspiration but more effectively to deal with a reality other than ethical principles.

Little was left standing of that renovating attempt by Menem. Strictly speaking, there is not much left of Alfonsín’s either. Both belonged to an Argentina where it was still possible to imagine an alternative course for their decline. I remember both with similar nostalgia.