Carlos Menem came out of coma to which he was inducted on December 24 and is “much better” at the clinic in Buenos Aires where he is hospitalized, confirmed Zulema Yoma.

The former president, who is 90 years old and has been a senator since 2005, was admitted to Sanatorio Los Arcos on December 15 for a prostate medical check-up, and there he was diagnosed with a urinary infection that complicated your heart problems.

On Christmas Eve he was induced into a coma after suffering a kidney failure in the midst of his delicate state of health.

“Menem is thankfully much better, luckily“, he said this Friday Zulema Yoma, Menem’s ex-wife and mother of his daughter Zulemita, in dialogue with the EFE agency.

Who was first Argentine lady also confirmed that the politician He has already come out of the coma and is conscious.

Also Luis Daer, Menem’s lawyer, affirmed that his client is better: “He’s off the respirator and that’s good“, he specified.

The former head of state had been hospitalized on two other occasions in 2020, although later he returned to participate in various sessions of the Senate virtually, a methodology established during the coronavirus pandemic.

