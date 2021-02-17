Carlos Saúl Menem became a Catholic to aspire to the Argentine presidency in 1989, but was buried last Monday in the Islamic cemetery in Buenos Aires. He expelled his wife Zulema Yoma from the presidential office through a decree and they staged a scandalous divorce, but he died at the age of 90 with her by his side. At his funeral rang My way, the version that the Argentine Cacho Castaña made of Frank Sinatra’s song and that symbolizes the life full of contradictions and controversies of the former president. After his death, a family dispute over the inheritance looms.

