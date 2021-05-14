The economist and former head of Banco Nación Carlos Melconian He made fun of this Friday regarding the economic policy of the Government of Alberto Fernández and shot: “Guillermo Moreno’s 25% inflation is missed (former secretary of internal trade) “.

“What you can have now is that they want to show some month with which the index of inflation starts with 2 before the (legislative) elections so that some gil buy that we lower it. The truth is thate 25% per year of Moreno is missed, with him the economy flowed“said Melconian wryly.

In statements to radio Miter, The economist specified: “Moreno would tell you how handsome that inflation was 9, some suffered, but in the end he would leave production at 25 and there were no shortage problems“.

For Melconian, “the economy minister has to be a real jerk and all the undersecretaries must have the resignation at their disposal “, in what was a direct criticism of the head of the economic portfolio, Martin Guzman.

News in development..

