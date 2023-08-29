The announcement will be made by the candidate for the Presidency of Argentina this Thursday (31.Aug); economist was president of Banco de la Nación

Argentine presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich will nominate economist Carlos Melconian as the country’s economy minister if she wins the country’s presidential elections scheduled for October 22.

According to the newspaper La Naciónthe deal was closed on Monday (28.Aug.2023) and should be made official on Thursday (31.Aug) at an event at think tank Argentine Fundación Mediterráneain the city of Cordoba.

Although his political roots are tied to the left, Bullrich presents himself as a centre-right politician.

In her economic plan, she promises to reduce government spending, remove exchange controls and conduct a review of Argentina’s tax and fiscal laws to simplify the financial structure. It further supports a system where pesos and Argentine dollars are used together in the economy.

According to La NaciónBullrich and Melconian agreed to establish a new budget distribution “no deficit”. Other sane understandingsO “a labor chapter” to encourage the generation of private jobs and an industry promotion plan for small businesses and new economic units.

The economist also elaborated a “stabilization plan” to tackle inflation. Bullrich asked his eventual minister to move forward on the issue.

Born on November 6, 1965, Carlos Alberto Melconian holds a degree in economics from the University of Buenos Aires. He was manager of Economic Investigations at the Central Bank of Argentina in the 1980s. In 2015, he was appointed by former Argentine president Mauricio Macri as president of the Banco de la Nación, a position he held until 2017.