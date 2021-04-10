The economist Carlos Melconian analyzed the economic outlook projected for Argentina for the remainder of the year, with a strong effect of the coronavirus pandemic, and warned that “with inflationary repression” the country is “incontinuous”.

In this context, the former president of Banco Nación during Mauricio Macri’s administration denied that the national government is going to deepen the sanitary restrictions in place to contain the virus. “If a health catastrophe does not come, the government does not close more than this. It does not give them politically, socially and economically”he ventured.

Speaking to La Nación +, Melconian affirmed: “2021 as such in Berretalandia, post-election, with inflationary repression is incontinuous; a new safe program is coming, in my opinion the fifth of this Government in two years.” On this point, he explained that the government’s first economic plan “lasted three months; the second was that of the monetary issue pandemic; the third was three months and was the pseudo-orthodoxy of the 2021 budget.”

“Now seven months, until the election between April and October, because the first quarter is played and then God will say,” the economist completed.

For Melconian, the country “endured” for the “Lotus of grains: oil, flour, corn”. “It brought a mountain of additional dollars to bank berretalandia. For now it continues to bank, “he argued.

“The most relevant thing is to think how to get out, and only get out with growth. Talking about distribution, job creation is putting the horse before the car,” he said.

Martín Guzmán, the messenger

The former Mauricio Macri official also questioned the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, whom he described as “a messenger”. “I am not reducing Guzmán to a postman or disqualifying him, it is that he is ending in what we knew. Every move you want to make, you can’t, ”he explained.

“This I have criticized in the period of the government of Mauricio Macri. The Minister of Economy is a guy who works out in the area, sometimes. It has a degree of freedom of movement; The Secretary of Energy cannot send you to say what to do with the rates; You cannot find out from the newspaper what the Ministry of Industry is doing, “he added, referring to Guzmán.

Melconian remarked that Guzmán cannot find out what he has to do with rates “through Cristina Kirchner’s boys or the Instituto Patria.”