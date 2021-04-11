The economist Carlos Melconian questioned the “politicization” that “from the two sidewalks” is made of the coronavirus and warned that Argentina is “in a cumulative process of decline”. “Today it is on fire,” said the former president of Banco Nación when asked about the future of the country.

In your participation in the program The Night of Mirtha, for The thirteen, Melconian insisted again with his definition of “berretalandia” to define the country. “Berretalandia I say it from all the places in this Argentina berreta, which can include the quality of football, even the vaccine, macroeconomic policy, public transport, everything is berreta. In a cumulative process of Argentine decline. Today, it catches fire”, Said the economist.

Melconian began his intervention with a reference to the political handling of the pandemic. “I am bothered by the politicization of the issue from both sidewalks because I see that what people want is to get out of the quilombo”, reflected when analyzing the new restrictions on circulation decreed by the National Executive Power.

“You have to depoliticize; get out of the quilombo. Let’s be careful. The first national question must be to kill the bug. With greater or lesser freedoms ”, he insisted.

In this context, Melconian expressed: “This is a bug that if I don’t take care of myself, nobody takes care of me. My reply that they are doing everything wrong is not now I go out and expose myself. Let us distinguish. They made a great mess, and I’m not going to vote for them, but I take care of myself because the bug has to be stopped. Let’s be careful with the politicization of the issue. ”

Asked about the economic news, Melconian replied: “Now, there is a set of measures of a clear electoralist nature. They want to suppress inflation to show that it is going down; they are going to devalue the currency a little less, because that can generate inflationary effect. They will continue to destroy public services linked to energy and gas, without generating incentives for investment. And all that to put on a pretty face, and ask for the vote ”.

“I dream of mature, educated citizens who understand that they are wanting to fuck them. Giving debate to the poor people who mobilize to ‘manguear’. I grew up in a Peronist neighborhood, and they did not ‘handle themselves’, they asked for a job”, Said the economist.

For the former president of Banco Nación, Argentina “is a total disaster” because “the economy, imports, the exchange rate and reserves are involved.” “We are light years away, we no longer leave berretalandia,” he said.

GRB