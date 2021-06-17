For the economist Carlos Melconian, the next legislative elections will be the most important since the return of democracy in 1983, since the people will have the opportunity to set limits to the Government led by Alberto Fernández.

“This is an election where the only thing that matters is that people say ‘stop’. Do not fantasize about the consensus between now and November, because there are no decisions not even for the internal ones. The only thing that matters now is to set a limit, “he said in an interview with TN.

And he continued: “The only thing that can cushion this situation it is the vote of the people. People are the only ones who can put limits on a democracy when they see that the rulers are not what they show. “

This last Sunday, in an interview with Clarín, the economist had said: “What cannot happen is that the world believes that the 45 million Argentines or a great majority, we think as this government thinks and the answer is that no. Then , the only way is the ballot box. “

In addition, he explained that “after the election, if the government is rogue, it goes to the IMF (International Monetary Fund), which will prevent the country go to the precipice“, although he warned that there is no doubt that” Argentina is going to breach “the agreements.

On the other hand, the former president of Banco Nación referred to inflation in the country and assured “at this point, it would be a merit to keep it at 50 percent“.

In that sense, he pointed out that the Government “needs inflation to liquefy the public debt in pesos“, so” an inflation of 30 percent would liquidate it. ”

To broaden his opinion, he provided a metaphor: “Inflation is angel and devil at the same time. It is a demon because in the short term it liquefies wages, hinders the level of activity and stagnates consumption. ”

“In a more technical and less popular issue, the angel of inflation appears, which generates the benefit of power stretch the debt pump in pesos forward, “he completed.

By last, harshly criticized to the opposition, after the Chamber of Deputies approved and sent to the Senate the bill called “Cold Zones”, which establishes subsidies of between 30 and 50 percent for gas in the parts of the country that suffer the lowest temperatures, and that it was presented by the head of the Frente de Todos bench, Máximo Kirchner.

“There is a contradiction in putting together the avenue del medio and then 100% of its legislators vote a lot in Congress, of which society must be aware. It is good that people put a brake on them at the polls. It is even positive for the legislators themselves, because they are going to ask ‘what do we vote for?’

DB