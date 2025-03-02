Carlos Mazón’s uncertain future: anatomy of an infamy

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has once again put Valencia on the map, but not in the way he promised when he arrived at office in 2023, but on a concave and deformed map in which the Community was already account of the decades of systemic corruption of previous governments of the PP.

Spain has stopped saying “how beautiful Valencia is” to ask, “But … what happens in Valencia?” That worries, and much, to the party, their satellites and the great entrepreneurs. It happens that there is a president who leaves every day in the newspapers for worse, because he parked the position unilaterally on the day of the Dana, between three o’clock in the afternoon that a private meal began “of work” and the 20.28 hours, when he appeared in the Cecopi. He formed to “be punctually informed” on the most tragic historic day, as he repeats every time he is asked about his absence of five and a half hours. He also manipulated audios and lied with impudence about where he was and the time he joined the emergency. He has not pardoned in a patent way, he has not shown empathy, he has not met with the victims, trolley to the press with word games and humor changes, he has no schedule at the height of a president because he cannot even go out without being incredible. València is a political misgovernment while the Palau de la Generalitat is overturned to save Mazón and rebuild the 29-O.

As an air controller who presumed not to have presented in his position the day they collided with two planes in front of the noses around the world, Mazón has ended up stunning all with the explanation that has marked the mile See lie or contradiction, but “a factual fact.” The photo that has accompanied to prove it seems to be chosen by the enemy: a president enters greeting with apparent relaxed with all the dead already drowned on the day of the flood.

Judicial investigation is focused on knowing who sent the message, who intervened, why he sent late and seek responsibilities that unite the lack of warning and 227 deaths. That is why Mazón, between defending his political and legal integrity, has opted for the second, making a live harakiri. If he did not participate in the message, if he did not delay it, if it was not his thing, Mazón interprets that he will not be charged, as his emergency department will be predictably, Salome Pradas, which is not clear if he will align with him blaming everything to the technicians or will pull the blanket up.

His constant reference to “the technicians” as the people who had to decide what to do and their efforts to erase and display it rivera the confusion in much of a society that boo in each act. One of the emergency responsible for the University of Valencia, who saved lives making the decision to close the campus with less information than the Consell had, made clear in Eldiario.es why they did hit: “The key in risk situations is, rather than having much more information, knowing how to pilot the moment, you have to decide.” And risk. In the Generalitat, they not only dared, but the pilot was absent and considers that the decision was the mechanics, the cabin crew or the one who designed the plane in his day. The judge, in fact, has just asked for information from the university to understand how they did that excellent management while the Mazón government stuck until the deaths were irremediable.

Those who do not know the president do not give credit that someone can be so refractory to reality, to the humor of the street, to the messages he is receiving from Madrid. It is even allowed festive tweets hours after sinking itself with the admission of 20.28. President Instagramer intersperses with his government networks to the Government on account of the DANA with ads like this: “He has ceased to be a dream to be a tangible project that we will celebrate soon: Veterinaria can be studied in Ontinyent.”

The fifth demonstration against his management was massive and told him again on Saturday. The crowded squares of the Mascletaes They are also a hotbed for indignation and shout “Mazón resignation.” He and his “ventoror” will be NINOTS satirical in many faulty monuments from March 14. It is difficult that you can set foot on the street in the big parties of the city or travel them careless from the arm of the mayor of Madrid, as it did last year. There is the doubt of whether Mazón is aware of what is happening around him, because he surrounds himself with a hard core of two people – José Manuel Cuenca and Santiago Lumbreras, who were not in their job on the day of the red alert -, and that are precisely those that have accompanied him to the delicate situation in which he is, with an incomprehensible communication policy based on lying, attacking and entangling in public in the subject that damages him most.

Mazón Black Week

The national and international attention that aroused the tragedy of October 29 had been numb from the Christmas weeks – the current devastation, Trump terrifies, Ayuso monopara. The protests were reduced and the victims and deficiencies in reconstruction were disappearing from today. However, the terrible novelties of the judicial summary and, above all, the disruption of Mazón himself at the Ritz hotel in Madrid with an obtuse and aggressive speech Together with their confession of the “20.28” they have made their DANA management return to the covers and have become a matter of national conversation. If you have lied in the audios, in the hours and lied for ten days about your food, will it be true that it was all afternoon of 29-o in your office? There is some terror in the party and rumorology in the streets about whether I was really there or in an inappropriate place for a red alert. After generating chaos with the numerous lies on its Tuesday, everything fits in this infamous management. There are those who say that the black holes of 29-o on the agenda are to Mazón what to Cifuentes their stolen creams.





Feijóo maintained his support – he has defended that he is “working” and “giving his face”, even the regional leaders -, trusting that the reconstruction appealed the criticism and after the president convinced him of the theory he holds: he and his hard core are absolutely convinced that he did not do anything wrong and that they are being instrumentalized by the left. A “collateral damage,” as he said in the Ritz in Madrid, because he has sold Feijóo that the Socialists are not for him, they are going for the popular government of Valencia and, until now, Feijóo had bought it. Mazón’s good relationship with Vox, whom he needs because the PP only has 40 of the 50 seats that mark the majority, is another asset that presents before his boss.

But this week everything has taken a turn and the Galician wanted to ambush for not answering his support. He will hold it until it is worse to sustain him than dropping it, and more and more voices express that Mazón is toxic already for the game and for Feijóo, something evident seeing the news and reading the unanimous publishers of the entire press. The godfather of Mazón, Pablo Casado, already proved what he means that the game loves you outside. The problem that the PP has is to get Mazón from the Generalitat not so easy if he does not want, because he has won elections.





“At the beginning it was proposed to throw in the towel,” says his own, but that moment happened and in his first appearance in Les Corts he said succinctly that, if he did not achieve reconstruction, he would not appear. Many conditions chained, enough to end up doing whatever you want.

The president finds several important incentives to resist at all costs. If you leave, stop controlling the information that can affect you in the case that the court investigates. If you leave your deputy seat (you could stay), you lose the reforation and, therefore, a certain judicial privilege. In addition, a succulent salary for 15 years would be left that would maintain if it stays or if it summons anticipated elections (which are expected to be hecatombe for the right).

His week Horribilis It has coincided with the publication of details of the judicial summary and the chaos that there were. The victims died before hearing the alarm sound and the relatives make a search story of a nightmare. Children who tried unsuccessfully to save parents, parents who saw their 11 -year -old daughter fall from a ladder with whom they tried to save her and died, a man who died because she had oxygen on the floor below. A woman who lost her husband and two children. All that happened in the time fork in which Mazón was “being informed” supposedly in his office, between six and eight in the afternoon, after the food with the journalist Maribel Vilaplana who, contacted again by Eldiario.es, has indicated that he has nothing more to contribute to what has already been said.





From Monday a cloud of local and also national journalists wherever it goes, because Mazón has decided to become an attractive character for the media, against those who believe that he should have a low, humble profile, close to those who have lost everything – nothing was seen as shameless since the falsification of the act of Cristina Cifuentes and the self -confidence with which he defended it – and even Ana Rosa has asked for her resignation. While Feijóo reflects, Mazón must know that national media powers can sentence him before the judge’s instruction.

It is true that no one can force him to resign and that only he has the ability to convene elections, something that they strongly deny in their surroundings. “He will continue, because he also has the support of the party,” they believed their affections 48 hours ago. The only possible substitute, for being a deputy and a person of weight in the party, is the mayor of Valencia, supported by González Pons, and with which Mazón practically does not speak. That he agrees to resign and pass the throne to Catalá is complicated and the risk of fracture of the party in Valencia is very high. Although the president accept – as Cifuentes resign and be replaced by Ángel Garrido – Feijóo’s PP needs Vox’s approval. Of appetizer, what Genoa could do is set up a manager, but it would continue to be an honorable president.

Compromís raised in his day a motion of censure, an idea to which the PSPV of Diana Morant now adds. But they don’t add. Again all the roads take Vox, the “preferential partner” of Carlos Mazón and who supported him a week ago in Les Corts. However, what Santiago Abascal will be done, which is now busy defenestrate live to its vice mayor at the City Council of Valencia.

The cars of the judge of the Dana and the silences of the ex -manager Pradas cornered Mazón





Two weeks ago he lived thinking that he had crossed the Rubicón of the political crisis, but for Mazón everything began to twist on Monday, under the French lamps of a luxurious hotel in Madrid. Two days later he continued to get tangled up with a new version of his afternoon that has revitalized indignation on the street and the fear of his party to burn with him and his cynicism while there are 224 dead, three missing, there are psychological problems, there are people without home, there is an open wound and an people who have lied and that has not been comforted. He believed that the light of the disaster and the truth of that Tuesday had obscured. But Mazón himself has turned on the headlights, which dazzle too much and leave Feijóo as a paralyzed rabbit in the middle of a dark road full of indignities.