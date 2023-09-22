The Valencian Government has presented a draft law in which the regime of incompatibilities for senior positions is reduced. While until now the exercise of a high position had to be carried out in the “regime of absolute and exclusive dedication”, PP and Vox have decided to exclude teaching from these incompatibilities. Thus, as of the approval of this law, they will be able to teach classes in universities, “selection and improvement centers for public employees as well as preparation for access to public service” in both public and private centers, as indicated in the draft bill. of the rule. The only limitation set out in the text is that the amount of compensation received for teaching or research activity may under no circumstances exceed 30% of the remuneration corresponding to the senior position.

The law understands as a senior position not only the members of the Consell but also the heads of the regional secretariats, sub-secretariats, general directorates and management bodies or centers whose appointment is the responsibility of the Consell.

Sources from the Generalitat have justified this change by claiming that the objective is to take advantage of “professional talent” and that a person with “teaching potential” can combine their work in the Generalitat and in the classrooms with what, as they defend, “the reform results in benefit of Valencians having senior positions constantly updated in the subjects of the teaching they teach.”

The regime of incompatibilities, for example, in the General Administration of the State, is absolute, beyond participation in activities to which they attend on behalf of their position and, in any case, they cannot receive any type of remuneration, except compensation for travel expenses, stays and transfers.

Among the autonomous communities, Galicia allows its senior officials to give classes but this activity “cannot in any case entail any increase over the amounts that for any reason they must receive for the exercise of public office.” In Andalusia, Catalonia and the Basque Country, senior officials are allowed to teach but only at the university level (and with a time limit, not for remuneration) and with prior express authorization from the Minister responsible for Public Function. In the case of the Community of Madrid, it is the president who must authorize this compatibility; in any case, they cannot collect a salary, but must allocate the emoluments to the community’s coffers.

PP and Vox have used the draft law on fiscal, administrative and financial management measures of the Generalitat, known as the accompanying law, to include a hodgepodge of legal modifications, just as the previous progressive government that they criticized so many times did.

The same regulatory text of the Government chaired by Carlos Mazón includes a change in the legal aid law that expands the staff of lawyers of the Generalitat, at least potentially. While until now only members of the Corps of Lawyers could exercise this function, as of the approval of the new law, the General Attorney’s Office of the Generalitat will be able to enable civil servants of the administration of the Generalitat, with the necessary qualifications, ” to join the body of the Generalitat’s legal profession, so that they can carry out certain actions to replace them both in the exercise of the advisory function and in the litigation that corresponds to them.

In addition to the change in the incompatibilities of senior positions, the Valencian Government has included in this preliminary project the modification of the multilingualism decree by which public and private educational centers located in the municipal areas of Spanish linguistic predominance will not have to comply with several precepts of the previous standard. Among these is that the minimum time allocated to curricular content in each of the official languages, in all compulsory schooling, must be 25% of the teaching hours and that in each of the languages teach the subject corresponding to their learning, at least another area, subject or non-linguistic core curricular subject. This is how all the time allocated to learning Valencian varies in all phases of education, from preschool to high school, as well as in vocational training and adult education.

At the moment, the law does not specify how it will regulate the condition of Spanish linguistic predominance and the rule will not be in force until the 24/25 academic year.