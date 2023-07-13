Carlos Mazón, 49, has been elected this Thursday as president of the Generalitat in the Valencian parliament with 53 votes in favor and 46 against. He has been supported by the 40 deputies from his party, the PP, and the 13 from Vox, with which he will govern in coalition. And the 31 representatives of the Socialists and the 15 of Compromís have opposed it. In this way, Mazón becomes the seventh Valencian president of the autonomous democratic stage, after Joan Lerma, Eduardo Zaplana, José Luis Olivas, Francisco Camps, Alberto Fabra and Ximo Puig (the first and last of the PSPV-PSOE; the others, of the PP). Once the agreement is communicated to the king and the president of the Government and it is published in the BOE, a plenary session will be convened next Monday, July 17 for the institutional declaration and the oath or promise of office.

Mazón has offered an inauguration speech full of calls for “dialogue”, “to meeting points”, “with an outstretched hand”, “to tolerance” and “to respect”, but he wanted to make it clear from the beginning his “most sincere thanks to the 13 representatives in these Courts of the Vox group.” The leader of the popular has made balances to combat some of the criticism for his assignment to Santiago Abascal’s speech – he will include equality policies in a vice presidency and has used the expression macho violence – without bothering his partner too much. He has tried to dilute his pact with Vox by comparing it with an agreement with Compromís for the Table of the Cortes and with other movements.

In his speech, he highlighted as the priorities of his government program the improvement of health, with the “dignification of health workers”, and education, “without ideologies” and with the “free choice of center and language”. And he has reiterated the measures announced in the pact reached with the extreme right, whose bench has seconded the majority of the applause of the popular deputies. On the contrary, the subsequent intervention of the Vox spokeswoman, Ana Vega, has hardly received applause from the ranks of the PP.

There has been a striking discrepancy when Mazón said in his speech: “I want to make a special mention of one of the main scourges of society: sexist violence.” Vox denies sexist and gender violence and forced to ignore it and use the expression “domestic violence” in the pact between both formations. And then, after repudiating “any type of violence that occurs in any workplace, sexist, intra-family, gender or sexual identity, racial and in any of its forms”, Mazón has announced that “Equality will have the rank of vice presidency” in his future government. Then, the popular bench has burst into applause, while the majority of the Vox deputies have not moved a hair. The vice-presidency that will be held by former bullfighter and businessman Vicente Barrera, from Vox, will be in charge of the Culture powers.

In the other announcements there has been total unanimity between the two right-wing parties, such as when Mazón has said that he will eliminate the inheritance and donations tax, will reduce the regional section of personal income tax to all or will immediately repeal the tourist tax, whose application is in the hands of the municipalities. There has also been a coincidence in the clack of the bench of the two rights when it has reiterated its intention to eliminate the linguistic requirement in health, although knowing Valencian is only a merit that scores, but not an obligation.

The moment of greatest communion, at least due to the high voltage of the applause, has been, however, when Mazón has stressed that “the Government of change will eliminate all aid to those who want to impose us the catalan countries”. He said this after announcing the approval of “a new law on the identity of the people of the Valencian Community” and one day after learning that a Vox councilor has vetoed the subscription of five magazines written in Catalan, two of them for children, in the Castellón municipality of Burriana. Curiously, Mazón has delivered a small part of his speech in a normative Valencian, using, for example, the usual reinforced forms in the formal register such as “aquest”, but reviled and stigmatized by anti-Catalanism, which considers Valencian and Catalan different languages, and from which the Valencian right has traditionally nourished.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Ximo Puig, this Thursday in Parliament, after requesting a minute of silence for the murder of a woman in Antella by her ex-partner. Robert Solsona (Europa Press)

The socialist Ximo Puig began his speech with a mention of the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco, but he insisted that ETA’s terrorism ended and now the terrorism that must be fought is sexist terrorism, and he has asked for another minute of silence in memory of the women murdered last week, one of them in the Valencian municipality of Antella. The entire Chamber, standing up, including the Vox deputies, has followed him, as he had previously done with the minute for the murdered popular mayor that Mazón had requested.

The socialist leader has listed endless questions about the future autonomous coalition government with Vox and what the Valencians will ask themselves: “What will happen to battered women, with free culture, with coexistence? Will the co-payments return, will the parental veto be implemented, will the Valencian language be cornered in schools and institutions, will they privatize health again, cut back on education, will they manipulate the Valencian public radio and television?”, launched the socialist, who says goodbye this Thursday of the presidency of the Generalitat after eight years in office.

The PSPV leader has defended his government’s management despite the hard times brought by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. “I hope we don’t see every day on the news a remake of the National Shotgun”, he asked in reference to the satirical film by Luis García Berlanga. “How far will he go, what will be the cost of his parliamentary majority?” Puig snapped at Mazón. According to the former president, the PP and Vox pact “does not take away legitimacy, but it does take away dignity”, and he has subsequently offered him pacts to expand the policies of sexist violence; of democratic quality, a pact for energy and reindustrialisation, for the welfare state and for Valencian culture. “He will always count on this group to advance his rights and maintain serenity. It is up to you to travel to centrality or to settle in radicalism”, he added.

Joan Baldoví, spokesman for Compromís in the Valencian Parliament, has entered the debate on the investiture of the president of the Generalitat with a tough speech with the coalition of PP and Vox, disfiguring Carlos Mazón who has placed in the presidency of the Valencian Parliament a person who says that maintaining 17 regional parliaments is not effective: “You have to have a bar [cara] to affirm that and then agree to chair this Parliament. I sincerely hope…”, added Baldoví, who could not finish the sentence because Llanos Massó, president of the Chamber, from Vox, interrupted him and asked him to enter the investiture speech.

Baldoví has ​​spoken of a “hidden program” of the PP that it will deploy since “it will control 95% of the budget” and has asked if it will privatize health, as the Generalitat of the PP has already done, or how it intends to compensate for the elimination and reduction of taxes. “The pact has been as follows: The PP assumes Vox’s hate speech and forgets to talk about gender violence, in exchange, Vox leaves 95% of the budget in their hands,” he pointed out.

The Vox spokeswoman, Ana Vega, has thanked Mazón for his “courage that the PP has not had in other places” and for being “at the height of the circumstances” and not like other colleagues of the national PP. She has said they will be loyal partners, but they will demand “fulfillment of the entire contract” because the pact is not a blank check. “We are going to ensure that freedom is guaranteed to families in educational matters. We are not going to lower a single one of the flags that we have raised up to now. Defending the unity of Spain and restoring freedom to our region”, added the ultra deputy. She has announced that they will “end the cornering of Spanish in the classrooms” and she has spoken of repealing the Valencian multilingualism law, which divides students’ teaching hours between Spanish, Valencian and English. Mazón has thanked Vega in the reply and I have sent him a final message without going into more matter: “Let’s not be a bad show.”

The session has not had the presence of national representatives of the two formations that reach the Valencian Government. Neither Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president and candidate of the PP, who gave a rally in Alicante on Wednesday afternoon, nor Santiago Abascal, leader of the ultra party, who is leading an electoral act in Valencia this afternoon, have attended the plenary session, which has begun at ten in the morning. Neither have other representatives of both formations at the national level. In the guest rostrum, the president of the Chamber of Valencia, José Vicente Morata, was there first thing in the morning; the historical leader of the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA), Cristóbal Aguado; or the president of the Valencian Academy of Language, Verónica Cantó, among others. In the last stretch of the debate, Vicente Boluda, president of the Valencia Business Association (AVE), appeared just in time to embrace Mazón.