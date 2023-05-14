Carlos Mazón (Alicante, 49 years old) is a candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, a rookie but seasoned in the political battle. Knowing that the polls give a very tight result, he measures each of his words. He repeats his mantra on tax cuts, defense of the irrigators in the Tajo-Segura transfer and criticism of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Ximo Puig, but avoids other issues, although his answers on the reprivatization of health can be deduced from his arguments , its fiscal calculations or what to do with the debt of the Valencian Generalitat.

Ask. Does he turn if they call him president?

Answer. I haven’t thought about it. Well, I’m used to being called president of the party and the Alicante Provincial Council.

Q. It has traveled thousands of kilometers, presented dozens of mayoral candidates and participated in countless events of all kinds. Did he have to make himself known in all areas?

R. I spare no effort because I want the change to reach as many people as possible. I’m not in a popularity contest.

Q. You are talking a lot about taxes. He calculated in his day that, with all of them, the public coffers would stop entering 1,600 million. Where are they going to get them to fall into the cuts?

R. We have recalculated that it will be about 1,750 million with income deductions. They will come from three places: from the proceeds of more than the budget, almost 2,000 million due to the fiscal hell that is the Valencian Community and inflation. In addition, we will remove saturated fat from Administration because Puig has increased public sector spending and it is the most expensive in history. And, thirdly, with the economic recovery. The conjunction of these three factors leads us to ensure that the tax burden helps us to reduce the deficit, lower unemployment and implement greater fiscal justice.

Q. He talks about the debt, but isn’t he going to allocate anything to reduce it?

R. All administrative fat reduction will go to social services. I have a triple priority: public health, public health and public health.

Q. Ximo Puig has called him insolvent for presenting proposals without rigor.

R. Insolvent is someone who has failed with a high tax policy and has 1.5 million people at risk of poverty, with zero social housing and waiting lists. Insolvency can only be brought by whoever brings the largest debt in the history of the community and the largest deficit.

Q. Have you spoken with Feijóo about the Valencian debt?

R. Not yet. But we both see that it is amazing that Puig’s great slab is a record debt of 55,000 million euros that is unpresentable.

Q. Will you ask for a discount?

R. Let’s analyze the numbers well. I do not rule.

Q. He has said that the communities have to compete fiscally. Is it compatible with the constitutional principle of solidarity?

R. The rules must be the same for everyone. It is a fact that territories compete with each other. If the referee, who is Pedro Sánchez and has been a bad referee, does not whistle in favor of anyone, that is, if he does not continue to lead the Government of Spain, I am not afraid that the Valencian Community will compete with the others. Let other communities prepare because we are going to have friendly and supportive taxation and we are going to be a pole of attraction. It is absolutely compatible with the principle of solidarity. And necessary.

Q. But the Valencian Community already leads the regional ranking of company transfers and is among those that attract the most foreign investment.

R. We cannot settle for the investment we have. Our land lacks ambition. We have a lack of taking advantage of opportunities that cries out to heaven. Only in photovoltaic 5,000 million euros pending to be invested. We cannot settle for some investments that have come. That is playing halfway through the table and I want to play in the Champions League. Lack of ambition for our land.

Q. He has promised a General Directorate of Primary Care. Is that the solution?

R. This general direction will have 25% of the Health budget, which I will shield at a minimum of 30% of the global budget. There are several measures, the first is that. Incentives must be approved for places that are difficult to fill and a self-concert strategy paying overtime to toilets who want to work in the afternoons.

Q. But he does not talk about increasing the number of toilets.

R. We have a shortage but that is a problem that we have throughout Spain. We have to see how we encourage. If we put in a covert linguistic resource and a bad referee who refuses to expand the call for MIR positions… If it weren’t a drama, it would seem like a joke to fire 6,000 health workers via WhatsApp after the pandemic and only 5,000 were rehired . There is an extraordinary lack of management.

Q. He rules out a return to the privatization of hospitals and health departments.

R. We do not privatize any hospital. We built hospitals with public-private collaboration where there were none.

Q. I also ask about the health departments, primary care…

R. We have to do an audit. In each health department we will develop whatever management system it is. Before being fundamentalist, one must be effective within universality and gratuitousness.

Q. So you don’t rule it out?

R. We have to do an audit by departments.

Q. And if that audit marks it, won’t your hand tremble to privatize again?

R. The priority decision will always be that it be universal, free and effective.

Q.Who do you like more Alberto Núñez Feijóo or Isabel Díaz Ayuso?

R. I like both.

Q. Who would he go out with?

R. I have gone with both and I have had a great time with both.

Q. If I had to choose…

R. There are days enough for us to share everything.

Q. He has said that he aspires to govern alone. Don’t want to talk about Vox?

R. If there is no parliamentary majority to govern alone, we will talk to everyone to seek the greatest possible stability. The daily dialogue must be a constant. We have to start getting used to talking to everyone about win-win measures.

Q. But in Vox they have already told him to stop “bullshit”.

R. I am not going to enter into polemics with any other party. We deserve elections with as little controversy as possible and I am not going to contribute to it.

Q. He’s already been asked for a vice presidency…

R. Everyone will have to answer for what they say.

Q. So far he has spoken little about corruption. Do you wait for the final fireworks of the campaign or is it a topic that you prefer not to touch?

R. Now the priority is to help people to make it to the end of the month because every day it is more complicated. I don’t go around sticking my finger in the eye nor do I like to prejudge. When I speak it is facts, not assumptions. I don’t want to use anything that annoys people. I don’t like mud. I hope that the others do not enter into that field, but in 2023 the president that is being examined is Ximo Puig and not another.

Q. I have not mentioned Francisco Camps, who is being tried at the National Court, or Eduardo Zaplana, who is being prosecuted and awaiting trial…

R. Me neither. I have said that the president being examined is Puig.

Q. He has talked a lot about the transfer. One of the things she asks for are technical reports that say how ecological flows have been marked.

R. I want you to explain why these flows have been marked. And that Puig explain why he lies when he asks for dialogue and is unable to sit down with the president of the Alicante Provincial Council to present him with reports that can help him appeal. He has lost the credibility to ask for dialogue. He is for surrender.

Q. What ecological flow would be feasible for you?

R. What the ministry technicians say, the same ones who have said on 22 occasions and with a neutral arbitrator that a quarterly volume of water had to be transferred and that the minister has skipped the bullfighter. An increase in ecological flow is not justified. I defend that the Tagus has an ecological flow, but there has to be an agreement on how much.

Q. But didn’t you say that the technicians have to mark it?

R. Yes, but with impartial, rigorous and teachable reports.

Q. What ecological flow in the Tagus would be feasible for you?

