Carlos Mazón fails, due to the alliance with Vox, in his attempt to attract the opposition to create a Valencian common front

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has failed in his attempt to form a common Valencian front. His alliance with Vox and their attacks, especially on the socialists, have undermined the initiative of the PP leader, who always boasts of his ability to dialogue and reach agreements. Compromís, he hasn’t even attended the appointment.

Last week, Carlos Mazón called on the opposition parties, PSPV and Compromís, to a round of contacts to move forward with their legislative agenda and, fundamentally, form a common front before the Government of Spain. In the midst of a monographic debate against the amnesty, the PP leader came up with a proposal, as he said, to reach agreements on fundamental issues on the Valencian agenda, such as financing, infrastructure such as the Port of Valencia, Valencian civil law or water. The leader of the Valencian socialists, Ximo Puig, demanded that the head of the Consell condemn the siege to which the socialist headquarters are being subjected, because “if you want to talk about pacts we will always be willing, but the first is that of democratic respect,” he said. . Mazón responded by assuring that he had already done it but the formula has not been enough for the socialists, who reported to the prosecutor a PP video in which he indicated with names, surnames and photos the Valencian deputies who voted yes in Pedro’s investiture. Sanchez.

Even so, the spokesperson for the PSPV in Les Corts, Rebeca Torró, has attended the meeting with the president of the Generalitat, whom she has demanded to “stop normalizing and giving coverage to the extreme right of Vox” and has indicated that the socialists They are not willing to reach any agreement while the PP is “hostage” to its government partner. “Our red line is the extreme right (…) It is he who has to decide what he chooses,” Torró indicated.

“The extreme right treats us as a non-legitimate party and the PP is giving them cover and that does not help us sit down and debate other issues. We are going to continue working for the Valencian agenda but our red line is the extreme right and its lack of respect,” Torró added. “We are light years away,” he concluded.

For his part, the Ombudsman of Compromís in Les Corts, Joan Baldoví, has justified his refusal to participate in the round of contacts because “the Valencian government itself does not have a common position on the Valencian agenda”, since according to him PP and Vox They differ on issues such as the forgiveness of regional debt. “It was not a meeting with the ‘president’, it was a meeting with the Popular Party,” he declared.