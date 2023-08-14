The Generalitat Valenciana, governed by the PP and Vox, has decided to eliminate the Asset Recovery Office, a body from which monitoring of the judicial procedures that are being investigated and that suppose economic damage to the Generalitat.

The Agency’s objective was to monitor and promote the actions of the Generalitat’s General Counsel in certain cases, as well as the demand for the execution of sentences, when the actions had entailed economic damage to the Generalitat as a result of acts fraudulent acts by authorities and public employees. The objective is to recover for the public treasury the money distracted by corruption. Until January 2023, these actions allowed 8,130,139 euros to re-enter the public coffers, to which another five million pending recovery were added. The origin of these were, for example, the cooperation case, under the presidency of Francisco Camps, for which around six million euros of the funds that the Generalitat dedicated to cooperation with Third World countries were diverted. He too Emarsa case, a wastewater treatment entity in the Valencia metropolitan area from which, also leaders of the PP, paid millions in amounts for non-existent services and supplies. The office has also worked on administrative procedures such as the claim against the PP for its debt of more than 20,000 euros for the rent of the Palau de la Música, publicly owned, for an electoral rally held in 2011.

The entity was a replica of the one implemented in dozens of countries and, in 2015, by the Government of Spain itself, then under the presidency of Mariano Rajoy. These offices seek to deprive criminal organizations of the proceeds from their criminal activities such as drug and arms trafficking or money laundering. In the regional case, it was limited to assets diverted or obtained through corruption by authorities or officials with the Generalitat Valenciana as the victim. Thus, for example, when in February 2022 the Swiss authorities began to unblock and transfer to Spain the more than 43 million euros deposited in various Swiss banking entities by some of those convicted of the Gürtel plot, the Asset Recovery Office of the Generalitat requested that the civil responsibilities of the corrupt be made effective so that the Valencian public coffers could recover 3.2 million euros, for the irregular contracting of screens during the visit of the Pope in July 2006.

The Valencian socialists have denounced this Monday the decision of the PP and Vox to strike down an organ that was launched by the government of Ximo Puig “to recover the money that the PP stole from us over the years in its multiple cases of corruption”. as pointed out by the spokesperson in the Cortes, Rebeca Torró. “And he has done it in the middle of the August bridge, with nocturnal and treachery, some forms and a background that says a lot about his way of understanding politics and his commitment to fight against corruption”, as he has pointed out before demanding “the immediate reactivation of this office” as it was working, with staff from the general directorate of relations with the Valencian Parliament who, in addition to others, were assigned this function.

The justification for the Generalitat’s decision has been argued by the general secretary of the Valencian PP, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, who has accused the former president, the socialist Ximo Puig, of arrogating powers that corresponded to the Generalitat’s legal profession and of “trampling on his independence”. “Now that office has been depoliticized and professionalized, unlike the previous one that took away powers to give them to politicians,” Llorca said, when the rest of the offices also depend on the appointment of the executive. “These types of issues have come to depend entirely on the legal profession, without political overtones. The Generalitat’s legal profession is the supreme body that has the capacity to initiate judicial actions related not only to cases of corruption but also of any other nature ”, he pointed out, when the office carried out relief work.

Sources from the Valencian socialists have recalled the “use” that the PP has made of institutions such as the Generalitat’s legal profession at times such as the outbreak of the Gürtel casewhen the then spokeswoman for the Francisco Camps Council, Paula Sánchez de León, appeared publicly together with the Lawyers and the Generalitat Intervention to defend the legality of the contracts carried out by the Valencian Government and criticize a Civil Guard report in which already warned of the corruption of the plot.

One of the tasks in which the body found itself was to carry out a calculation of the economic damage that the wasteland case, in which former President Eduardo Zaplana is implicated, meant for the public coffers due to the allegedly irregular awards of the Valencian wind plans and the award of the ITV. The office was going to compile all the information in order to present it to the court and specify the claim for the trial, which will begin in January.