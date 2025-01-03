Carlos Mazón, elected Corazón de Piedra 2024 for his “indolence” in DANA and his “neglect of the victims”

The State Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services has decided to appoint Carlos Mazón, president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Corazón de Piedra 2024. The people who voted in the ordinary assembly of the Association wanted to recognize “his indolence in the management of the catastrophe and the subsequent neglect of the victims. of the DANA” that hit Valencia on October 29, they point out.

This is the first time that the entity awards this distinction, which is chosen by popular vote among directors and managers, directly. Mazón “was appointed unanimously at the Association assembly without competition from other candidates,” explains José Manuel Ramírez, president of the Association. During this week, the organization will send Mazón the letter with the recognition and later send him a trophy that symbolizes a heart of stone.

In his opinion, Mazón is deserving of the extraordinary ‘Heart of Stone’ for “trivializing political responsibility and public management, resulting in the absence of prevention measures, abandonment and lack of protection of the population in the face of the catastrophe produced by the DNA.” ”.

“The result is 223 deaths, most of them avoidable if emergency mechanisms had been activated. Many of them are older people, because they live in ground-floor houses or in centers dependent on the Generalitat itself,” the association denounces in a statement. According to official data from the Generalitat, almost half of the DANA fatalities, 106 people, were over 70 years old. A third of the total number of deaths (76 people) died inside their homes, and 11 people also died in nursing homes.

“Indolence”, “inattention” and “lying as a strategy”

Directors and managers criticize Mazón’s “indolence” in the management of the catastrophe “and the subsequent inattention to the victims, who to this day continue to remove mud from their homes and streets, from schools and endure alongside their houses the mountains of useless cars and waste.”

Other arguments used to grant this distinction to Mazón are “not assuming any responsibility for the errors committed and wanting to offload blame on the rest of the administrations and public institutions” or “using lies as a constant personal defense strategy, changing the version of the facts as many times as it suits them and contributing to the spread of hoaxes and misinformation.”

They also reproach him for “his manifest incompetence, as well as that of his team, to manage both the emergency and the aid to the victims, shifting attention from the need to social solidarity and volunteering.”

Along these lines, they criticize “his deafness in the face of the popular clamor and the demonstrations that ask him to leave a position for which he has lost all confidence and for which he does not measure up morally.” Precisely last weekend, the third demonstration took place in Valencia to demand the resignation of Mazón after the DANA, in a protest that brought together some 80,000 people.

Other ‘hearts of stone’

The ‘Heart of Stone’ was created by the Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services in 2013 to recognize people who show greater social insensitivity and whose opinions or actions produce more helplessness and suffering for people and families, especially in serious situations.

Previous winners from other years include: Ana Mato, Minister of Health, Equality and Social Services, in 2013; Mª Dolores de Cospedal, president of Castilla-La Mancha, in 2014; Mariano Rajoy, President of the Government, in 2015; 36 municipalities with more than 20,000 “poor” inhabitants in social investment, in 2016; Dolors Montserrat, Minister of Health, Equality and Social Services, in 2017; Pablo Hernández de Cos, governor of the Bank of Spain, in 2018; Rocío Monasterio, president of Vox in Madrid, in 2019; Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, in 2021, after the pandemic; Ignacio Galán, executive president of Iberdrola, in 2022; Fernando López-Miras, president of the Region of Murcia, in 2023.