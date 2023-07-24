The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, together with Bernardo Guzmán, Prisa delegate, at the SER Meetings, organized by the SER network, in collaboration with ELPAÍS, at the Oceanogràfic in Valencia. MONICA TORRES

The Valencian president and leader of the PPCV, Carlos Mazón, rejects that the pact reached with Vox to govern in the Generalitat had a direct effect on the results obtained by Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the general elections on Sunday for having contributed to mobilizing the left. It was the first agreement between the popular and the extreme formation in Spain, after the elections of May 28. Mazón has pointed out that “Vox and the PP have grown” compared to two months ago”, and specifically the PP has won in the three provinces, expanding its support and has obtained “50,000 more votes” and five more deputies than in the 2019 general elections (13 in total, for five Vox, which has lost two seats in relation to that election).

“It has been the consolidation of change”, Mazón reaffirmed, at the Encuentros SER informative breakfast, organized by the SER network in collaboration with EL PAÍS at the Oceanogràfic in Valencia this Monday. Mazón has vindicated his government, “solid and stable” together with Vox, and the result of 23J in which “the PP comes out quite well”. “The change advances because people like the change and have expressed it clearly,” he reiterated.

The result of Sunday’s elections is “unpublished because it can be interpreted.” “Yesterday it seems that we all won”, said the president of the PPCV. “We all bring the ember to our sardine. Me too. It may be interpretable from the point of view of governability, but the victory of the PP is clear. Some can get involved even within the PP if we have won the polls or not. What is clear is that the PP has won 47 deputies, with more votes and we have won the vast majority of the province. Therefore, Feijóo has the justification and every right to try to form a government, Mazón pointed out in the interview he had with Bernardo Guzmán, Prisa delegate in the Valencian Community.

Could the surveys have demobilized? “I am critical that we have become and have established as a framework that a party faces its own poll. It seems that he has upset us. But I insist, the PP has won the elections and is the one that has the moral authority to form a government”, he insisted, before an audience made up of members of his coalition government with Vox and numerous representatives of civil society and the media.

An overhead perspective of the Oceanogràfic restaurant where the interview with Carlos Mazón was held. MONICA TORRES

Mazón has avoided answering if he will require his partner, Vox, to jointly participate in an act of rejection against sexist violence, which the far-right party denies. “The unitary message is the actions taken by the Government, the symbol is not determinative,” he replied about the possibility that Vox will depart from the institutional act in the face of a possible sexist murder. The president of the Valencian Parliament, Llanos Massó, from Vox, has already done so, the interviewer reminded him. “The act was called by the president”, the Valencian president has qualified, before stressing that his priority is to increase resources against gender violence, such as opening the courts that the former left-wing Generalitat closed or concentrated on others, as he has denounced.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The threat of the Catalan Countries

When asked if he sees the Catalan Countries, which defend very minority groups, as a real and dangerous threat, to which he frequently alludes in his speech, Mazón has accused the previous Government of the Generalitat, made up of the PSPV-PSOE, Compromís and Unides Podem, of granting 10 million euros in aid to entities that advocate for that structure of the territory of Spain that violates the Constitution, among other measures and demonstrations. For this reason, he is going to approve a law on identity signs, he has reiterated.

In this sense, Mazón is going to be attentive to the “minimum risk of subordination” with Catalonia, which, on the other hand, is the “main client” of the Valencian Community, so it is necessary to maintain a good neighborly relationship. “You have to take care of the relationship, but on a level of equity”, he remarked.

The Valencian president has defended the public and private management of healthcare always based on “efficiency”, without “an ideological framework” that conditions decisions. He has not wanted to talk about reversing or not the privatization of certain health departments and has left open the possibility of continuing with the model inherited from the government of Eduardo Zaplana (1995-2002), of which he was a part.