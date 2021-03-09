Former Spanish soccer player and journalist Carlos Alberto Gómez Matallanas died this Tuesday at the age of 39 at the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville days after having undergone a trachea operation.

Since 2013, Matallanas suffered from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a disease that was diagnosed a year later. The journalist had recently published a book entitled “Life is a game. Strategy for Mario and Blanca”, in which he describes the parallelism between life and football

ALS is a degenerative neuromuscular disease that has no cure and appears spontaneously without a defined origin. In 2014 Carlos found out that he suffered from ALS. At the age of 33, he began to notice that his ability to articulate words was decreasing at the same time that the control of his arms made it more difficult.

With unparalleled strength, he published in the newspaper El Confidencial, in which he worked, how his illness was progressing. Exceeding all the expectations of doctors, since most of the people who have this disease do not exceed 3 years of life, from a bed and connected to an artificial respirator he continued doing what he liked, journalism, working among other means for the newspaper AS.

“It is a painful process where any reaction or state of mind is acceptable. I have the good fortune of having intact concerns and that technology helps me to work and feel useful. But we cannot force everyone in this situation to find the motivations that I have. I do believe it is important that those who want to continue to know that luckily we have technological advances that a few years ago seemed like science fiction “, he had expressed.

He received the Bronze Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit (2015) and obtained the International Association of Sports Journalism Award for the second Best Column of 2019 for his ‘Letter to Rafael Nadal’. Likewise, it gave its name to the short novel prize awarded by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) and was an Honorary Member of the union.