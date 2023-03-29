Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Carlos Martínez takes office as ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World
Carlos Martínez takes office as ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia


The retired general was received by the chancellor (E), José Salazar.

Photo:

Colombian Foreign Ministry

The retired general was received by the chancellor (E), José Salazar.

The retired general participates as a representative of Caracas in the dialogues with the ELN.

Almost two months after EL TIEMPO revealed that carlos martinez would be the new Venezuelan ambassador in Colombia, this Tuesday the retired military presented a copy of credentials before the Chancellor (E), José Salazar.

The information was released by the Colombian Foreign Ministry through its social networks. “Between 2014 and 2016, Ambassador Martínez was the representative of his country in the exploratory phase of the dialogues between the Colombian Government and the ELN“, reads the tweet with the announcement.

Hours before, President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter about a call in Colombia to “an international conference with the objective of building the roadmap that allows effective political dialogue between society and the Venezuelan government“.

With the arrival of Martínez, the formality between the two countries is once again established.

TIME knew that the Colombian president works to “unlock” the dialogue between the opposition and the Government of Venezuelaso the formal establishment of Martínez would be part of that process.

The retired general was ambassador to Argentina in 2011 and has actively participated in the peace processes in Colombia and now as a representative of Venezuela in the dialogues initiated with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

It is unknown if he will continue his participation in this table.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

