Carlos Martínez presents his candidacy to lead the PSOE of Castilla y León

The mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez Mínguez, presented his candidacy this Wednesday to run for the General Secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León. The councilor finally confirms his aspirations and ends weeks of doubts and speculation after the resignation this Tuesday of the still socialist leader Luis Tudanca.

Cendón encourages Carlos Martínez to lead the PSOE: “Castilla y León needs a leadership that restores hope”

In his speech, Martínez Mínguez assured that “local power” has to play a “fundamental role” in the future of Castilla y León. “We need them to have their own voice and acquire a new role,” he summarized.

Regarding his candidacy, the councilor indicated that “some” understood “the need to generate a change that would be based on the work carried out for many years.” Martínez Mínguez has asserted that the PSOE of Castilla y León is going to carry out “an ideological rearmament.”

The still General Secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León has been recognized for his work over the last 10 years. “We have been in different trenches, but always with loyalty and frank and sincere dialogue,” he added.

With the presentation of his pre-candidacy, now the Guarantees Commission of the PSOE of Castilla y León has to verify that he meets the requirements to ratify his proposal. The deadline to present other candidates to run for Secretary General ends this Wednesday, although it is foreseeable that there will be no more people competing with Martínez Mínguez.

In the event that there is no second alternative, as there is only one pre-candidate, if he meets the requirements, he will be proclaimed as Secretary General of the PSOE of Castilla y León without the need for endorsements and, therefore, there would not be a primary process. , as stated in the new statutes from the Federal Congress of the PSOE held this year in Seville.

In the event that there are more candidates, all of them must collect the endorsements, with a minimum of between 1,129 and 1,411 signatures. If support is obtained, an information campaign for militancy and a vote will follow with a first round on February 1 and a second on the 8th of that same month. In total, 9,411 members of the PSOE of Castilla y León would be called to vote.

The organizing committee, in the hands of Ana Sánchez from Zamora, must validate Carlos Martínez’s proposal or the registered pre-candidacies, in order to proclaim them as valid if they comply with the provisions of the statutes and regulations of the PSOE. If there is only one, that of the mayor of Soria, as everyone assumes, he would become de facto the new general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León, without having to comply with the process of collecting guarantees. The socialists have scheduled the XV Autonomous Congress for February 22 and 23 in Palencia.

Tudanca makes his departure official: “No one is forcing me, but it is time for a new project in the PSOE of Castilla y León”



News in expansion