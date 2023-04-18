Researcher Carlos Martínez-Ruiz Sarah Jones

“Cancer is nature run amok,” British oncologist Charles Swanton said in an interview in EL PAÍS, because it follows the same evolutionary laws as living beings, even though it is not. Swanton is one of the leaders of a study group that today publishes Magazine Nature on the evolution of lung cancer. With more than 1,600 tumor samples from 421 patients, the study TRACERx seeks to understand the way in which cancer adapts to survive, mutating when treatments endanger its existence or jumping between organs to expand its territory.

One of the main authors of the more than 300 scientists who have collaborated on this study is Carlos Martínez-Ruiz (Valencia, 32 years old), from cancer institute from University College London. The researcher began his career as an evolutionary biologist at the University of Valencia, studying ants, and from there he jumped to the United Kingdom to apply his knowledge of evolution to cancer. “When I started researching cancer, I wondered why progress, in many cases, has been slow, despite the resources that have been dedicated,” he recalls in a video call conversation. “One of the reasons is that tumors are constantly evolving, adapting to therapies and the immune system of patients. General therapies such as chemotherapy are applied, and often the tumors adapt, become resistant and then come back, metastasize and become very difficult to stop”, he says.

Involving hospitals and universities across the UK and funding charities, the project recruited patients with early-stage lung tumors. “Tumor is extracted from different areas of each patient and the genetic material is sequenced. In addition, we have tomography and microscopy images to have a very detailed map of each region of the tumors. Afterwards, each patient is followed up and in cases in which there is metastasis or recurrence, a sample of the tumor is extracted again and it is sequenced again, ”explains Martínez-Ruiz. Thus, “we have samples of the tumor when it was first discovered and, in some cases, we also have molecular samples when the tumor has evolved and developed resistance to treatment,” she adds. With this detailed monitoring, researchers can study the evolutionary history of the tumor and see how it has adapted to spread. “What the study has shown, broadly speaking, is that a greater diversity within tumors at the molecular level tends to result in a poorer survival prognosis and greater recurrence,” summarizes the researcher.

Ask. What is the idea behind these studies on the evolution of lung cancer?

Answer. We want to go to the root of the problem. We wonder how these tumors adapt and where this ability to adapt comes from. The idea of ​​the group that I am in and that has published these articles is that the fuel for this adaptability is the diversity of the tumor. Tumors are not homogeneous, they are made up of many different populations of cells that grow and, as they divide and grow, they accumulate mutations, changes in their genetic material. This makes it easier for random alterations to appear, making these cells more resistant to therapies or allowing the tumor to grow faster. We want to understand the origin of this diversity in order to attack it and nip it at the root. The idea, in the long term, is to know that, if a certain tumor has mutations or molecular characteristics, we can anticipate the next evolutionary step and take it where we want it to go, cornering it, so to speak, in an evolutionary impasse.

Q. Why have you chosen lung cancer?

R. Lung cancer is the one that kills the most people in absolute numbers. And furthermore, there has not been such a substantial improvement in survival in the last 20 or 30 years, unlike other tumors in which much progress has been made.

Q. Is this lethality of lung cancer due to its biological peculiarities, to a better capacity for adaptation?

R. It’s a mix of many factors, including the fact that many lung cancers are caused by smoking, which produces many mutations and makes one of those random changes more likely to result in cancer. In addition, these tumors are very diverse, so it is very relevant to study this intratumoral diversity, the multiple populations of cells that coexist in a tumor and give it this ability to adapt. This highly changing genome makes them very interesting for this type of study.

Q. Tumor cells constantly evolve or change the way they do depending on treatments or other circumstances.

R. Before, it was asked if what happens is that there is a mutation that causes a cell to reproduce uncontrollably and causes cancer and then there are no more adaptations. In this work we do not see that. There are mutations that occur later in the evolution of the tumor that provide it with additional benefits, because there are populations of cells within the tumor that expand more than the rest. And those cells are the ones that usually result in metastasis.

“We have developed a new method that allows us to follow the evolution of the tumor through blood samples”

Q. Can this knowledge lead to treatments?

R. This is the basic science part of this work, but it will allow us to focus on cell populations or genetic changes to develop new therapies. Then, at a slightly more immediate level in the clinic, blood samples have been taken from cancer patients looking for fragments of tumor DNA that are, so to speak, floating freely in the patient’s blood. Our group has developed a new computer method that makes it possible to follow the evolution of the tumor through these blood samples, something difficult, because there is usually very little DNA from the tumor, it is very difficult to detect and it is very difficult to separate it from the rest of the DNA. what the background noise would be. What they have seen is that patients who have high diversity in this circulatory DNA at the time of surgery are more likely to develop metastases in the future. That will soon be able to be used in the clinic to select high-risk patients.

Q. Cancer is nature running amok, according to Swanton, and it is a distorted part of ourselves, according to Harold Varmus. How do you see the future of defeating those enemies so strong and so infiltrated in our nature?

R. I am quite optimistic, especially since I believe that more appropriate perspectives are now being applied to the treatment of tumors. I’m an evolutionary biologist and I have a bias, but I think that applying evolution to the study of tumors is the right thing to do, because tumors kill because they can adapt. We have to understand how they do it.

I think the main reason this wasn’t done before in a more general way is that there wasn’t a technology to do it. It was not cheap enough to sequence the entire genome of tumors to do these detailed studies, to understand these patterns and to apply it in the clinic. Now, in the clinic, fragments of the tumor genome are sequenced in a standard way to be able to detect some of the specific mutations, to apply specific treatments. And the price of sequencing continues to drop, so in the very near future it will be very easy to produce huge amounts of genetic data on a regular basis from any tumor.

The part on which I have worked most extensively may also be useful, which is RNA, the way cells read the genome. We have looked at whether this RNA has specific modifications that later have an impact on the evolution of the tumor. And it has them. There are parts of the message that are altered when translated and produce changes that we would not see if we looked only at the genome, the instruction book. Here is an additional source, on the one hand, of markers that we can use to try to anticipate the disease or to detect which patients need which types of treatments. And furthermore, we hope that in the not too distant future, it will also serve to develop targeted treatments. I believe that all of this, I don’t know exactly in what way, will be a revolution in cancer treatment.

