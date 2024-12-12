Alba Financial Corporation will stop trading on the market. «Due to the low liquidity of Alba shares in the stock market, the board of directors of Corporación Financiera Alba (‘Alba) has agreed, unanimously, to propose to the general meeting of shareholders of the company the formulation of a takeover bid. exclusion,” he reported in a statement. The offer will be made jointly by its president and largest shareholder, Carlos Marchand Alba herself.

The offer, taking into account the shareholders who have agreed to freeze their shares to remove them from the market, will be directed to a 5.54% of the share capital and the exclusion will be subject to the shareholders’ meeting, which will be held on January 16, and the authorization of the CNMV; The disbursement would mean 281.5 million euros to acquire that remaining 5.54%. «The offer proposed to shareholders will be made at a price of 84.20 euros per share in cash, which represents a very substantial premium over Alba’s recent price (78.8% over the share price. on the day prior to the announcement and 69.0% above the average of the last 6 months), and far exceeds the historical maximum price of the share, which amounted to 60.70 euros per share in June 2007,” they state in a statement.

Along with this decision, the March They have reported that they will remain “one of the main institutional investors of Spanish capital.” “Since its inception, the company has oriented its investments towards generating long-term value based on a profitable and sustainable growth model, with a prudent policy of risk diversification and low debt,” they have indicated as an extra to the statement. . “Alba is and will continue to be one of the largest institutional investors of Spanish capital and the delisting will not have any impact on either its future investment strategy or its current investees,” adds the corporation.

In this way, some 70 years of trading on the markets will come to an end. «Alba has been a listed company since the beginning of its investment activity in 1986, although its history in Bag It dates back to the mid-1950s, with the start of trading of its predecessor, Cementos Alba. Alba was part of the first Ibex 35 in the early 90s, but has not been a member of the index since 2003,” they reported.









The low liquidity of the shares in the market is one of the main reasons that explain the exclusion takeover bid, which results in a very low trading volume for them. “So far in 2024, the daily average in the Spanish Stock Exchange Interconnection System has amounted to just 0.02% of share capital, or 0.03% if alternative markets are also included,” says Alba. Likewise, they highlight that the fact of being listed “imposes a series of legal obligations that require a high dedication of resources for Alba’s current structure, without currently offering significant advantages from an operational or financial point of view for its investment activity.” .

The board of directors has considered that now is the right time to propose this exclusion takeover bid, “given the financial strength of Alba, which has a stable and well-diversified portfolio, which allows it to offer Alba’s minority shareholders a very attractive price. , with a high premium compared to any historical price considered, without compromising its financial capacity or its investment activity.