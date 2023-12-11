Paula Cristina – Editor 3i Paula Cristina – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/paula-cristina-editora-3/ 11/12/2023 – 23:21

By Paula Cristina

O Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, picked a fight with a big dog. This because he wants to continue reducing the interest ceiling for credit granted to beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). Since January the rate has fallen three times, the most recent being on October 15th, which placed the limit at 1.8%. A year earlier, the index was at 1.98%. Given this trend of further contraction, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) says the measure harms retirees. The entity says that it has been, on a recurring basis, warning the minister “about the losses he has caused to retirees, based on decisions that, without the support of technical analyses, culminated in reductions, in a totally arbitrary and artificial way, of the ceiling of interest on the INSS payroll.” According to the banks, the action is marked by “lack of responsibility with credit policy”. This is because reducing hard on one side, stops credit on the other. Febraban says that the concession volume, from May to September 2023, compared to a year before, fell to R$29.7 billion (compared to R$36.1 billion in 2022). Despite Lupi's indication, the final decision is not his alone. The reduction must be approved by the National Social Security Council (CNPS) and, according to the Ministry of Social Security, decisions are supported by technical studies of Finance, Planning and Labor, in addition to following the guidelines of the Central Bank.