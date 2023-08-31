A 58-year-old Argentine journalist was chosen by the IAPA as its new executive director as of November 12 of this year

the journalist Carlos Lauriaaged 58, was appointed as the new executive director of SIP (Inter-American Press Association) this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023). He will replace fellow journalist Ricardo Trotti on November 12. Trotti had been in charge since 2015.

In a note, the IAPA said that Lauría will help the institution “navigating the crisis facing the industry” and stated that Trotti will remain at the institution until December. Here’s the full of the communiqué (103 KB, in Spanish).

“His professional experience corresponds perfectly to our mission which, for 80 years, has allowed us to fight for freedom of the press and expression, fundamental values ​​for living in a democracy” said Michael Greenspon, Global Director of Licensing and Print Innovation at The New York Times.

WHO IS CARLOS LAURÍA

Carlos Lauría is 58 years old and was born in Buenos Aires. He graduated in Journalism at Universidad Católica Argentina and has over 30 years of experience in the field. Of these, 20 are dedicated to the defense of freedom of expression.

During his career, the journalist has consulted for UNESCO, the Pan American Foundation for Development and the CPJ (Committee to Protect Journalists – where he was program director in America from 2002 to 2017). He also has passages through Global Press, tow center It is open society.

In addition, Lauría is a researcher and author of several reports in the area of ​​freedom of expression and the press. Among the publications are reports on the media censorship in Cuba and the repression of Brazilian journalists during the Dilma government.

Lauría was a member of the jury for the Maria Moors Cabot Prize –the oldest international journalism award in the world–, organized by the School of Journalism at Columbia University until 2020.

The IAPA is a non-profit organization based in Miami, USA, with the purpose of promoting freedom of the press and expression in America.