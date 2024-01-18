PL deputy was the target of a Federal Police operation this Thursday for involvement in extremist acts and said he had belongings stolen

Main target of the 24th phase of the Lesa Pátria operation, launched by the PF (Federal Police) this Thursday (18.jan.2024), the federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL) criticized the investigation and the determinations of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). According to him, the operation is a “joke” and Moraes “he considers himself the owner of the country”.

“What we are experiencing is unbelievable. This search and seizure warrant that was ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, this is the true confirmation that we are living in a dictatorship”he stated.

Watch (3min56s):

Leader of the opposition in the Chamber, Jordy is suspected of participating in acts that questioned the result of the 2022 elections, in which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defeated the Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The PL deputy is an ally of the former president and one of the main Bolsonaro deputies in the current Chamber legislature.

Earlier, PF agents carried out searches in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro at addresses linked to the deputy to comply with warrants issued by the STF. The corporation states that the action seeks to identify people who planned, financed and incited acts with anti-democratic agendas from October 2022 to the beginning of last year.

According to the deputy, the operation is a “authoritarian measure, without foundation, without any evidence, which only aims to persecute, intimidate and create a narrative on the eve of a municipal election”. Jordy is a pre-candidate for mayor of Niterói.