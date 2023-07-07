Carlos Jimenezhe journalist that tuesday received on your cell phone chilling death threat against him and his family that went viral He is one of the most seasoned reporters in Mexico. in police affairs.

The first images were of him and information about the brutal attack against the capital’s Secretary of Security, Omar García Harfuchand of the ambulance that the hitmen had prepared to kidnap what was left of the official after riddling his convoy (he was seriously injured), as well as the subsequent discovery of it on a Michoacán-Jalisco highway.

Other memorable revelations were the arrest of deputy Saúl Huerta for raping a young man from Pueblaa crime that he denied, but Carlos rounded off the case with the videos of the perpetrator and his victim in the hotel where the crime took place.

Covered the sequel to devastating earthquake in Haitiand reported in Chavista Venezuela the famine, the shortage of food and medicine and the a’srepressive actions of the shock groups of the tyrant Maduro.

For your professionalism, the reporter Jimenez drives (Monday to Friday and from six to seven in the afternoon) C4 on Alert in it Multimedia Channel 6 (the mother company of Grupo Milenio).

this week’s It is not the first time that Carlos finds out that they want to kill him.

In the last year of the Peñanietista governmentby the then director of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the extinct PGR He knew that a criminal organization wanted to assassinate him. The person who told him was the successor (as of 2016) of Tomás Zerón de Lucio, Garcia Harfuchthe same irreproachable and efficient public servant who would survive a ferocious attack two years later.

Six federal police officers were assigned to him for his protection. (three and three per day) and an armored Suburban.

The new and thrifty government arrived and within a few months they changed the custody of six federal officers for four escorts from the journalist protection program and they cataphyxiated the initial van for another Suburban, but without armor.

Since yesterday however, such as announced by President López Obradoralready has an armored (of a more recent model than the previous ones) and Jiménez remains determined to continue doing what he likes the most, police journalism in which he has specialized in almost 20 years of practicing it.

With what happened almost seven months ago to Ciro Gomez Leyva (who lives thanks to the armored vehicle provided by his employers) and Carlos’ experience with different government vehicles, authorities and/or companies should not skimp on equipment and personnel to protect those who undoubtedly live under threat.

the armor however, as was proven with the murder of Hipólito Mora, does not guarantee that assassins will fail.

Always relative, the immunity of the probable victims will be more effective when the impunity of criminals, increasingly emboldened by the failed “security strategy…”, is ended.

