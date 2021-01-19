Carlos Izquierdoz, a benchmark for the Boca Juniors squad, highlighted the importance of becoming a champion in the Diego Maradona Cup and speculated on what would have happened in the world of football if they had not beaten Banfield in the penalty shootout, especially after the tough elimination against Santos in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.

“We value local tournaments very much internally, it is not easy to be a champion every year in this country. If we didn’t beat Banfield it would be a butcher shop“Izquierdoz said in an interview with ESPN.

On the other hand, he lamented the tough defeat against Santos in the Copa Libertadores: “We hit a hard blow with Santos, we wanted to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores, compete as equals with all rivals. things like we think. It hurt us, it hurts us and we keep chewing anger. “

# ESPNF12 📺 | ESPN MEDIA SUPERCLASSIC For Cali Izquierdoz, if River is eliminated in the semifinals of the Libertadores “nothing happens, because it has a back at the international level.” Does it affect Boca not to win anything outside the country for 13 years? pic.twitter.com/ljiZBC7tqr – ESPN Soccer Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) January 19, 2021

Boca’s defeats against Santos and River against Palmeiras prevented the Argentine teams from meeting in a new final and the defender explained: “It is not the same to win a hand-to-hand duel against River in a local tournament than to face him in the final of Cup. It is a reality, we are not going to hide it. Those of us who lived through that confrontation in 2018 wanted the possibility of facing them again. “

The team’s inattentions were key in the game and Cali said: “If you don’t have the eleven players involved in the defensive and offensive side, it’s not enough for you. Laburar, they all work, but then you have different characteristics, that’s clear.”

# ESPNF12 📺 | ESPN “WHAT GIVES YOU A MOUTH, MANY CLUBS DO NOT GIVE YOU” Does Carlos Izquierdoz have a chance to leave Boca? This answered the central xeneize about his desire to continue at the club. pic.twitter.com/3I1c4AdnTf – ESPN Soccer Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) January 19, 2021

Looking ahead, the former Lanús player analyzed Boca’s pass market for the new season: “Now the board of directors and the football council will seek to make a more competitive team. It was seen that with this campus it did not reach us, but we can continue working so that with this same campus it reaches in the future. We have to put the club on top. “

Finally, the 32-year-old center-back whose bond with the institution expires on June 30, 2023, closed by talking about his future: “To leave it has to be something very good and tempting. What Boca gives you, not many teams give you. in the world. I did not have the opportunity to play in Europe and it must be something very nice. We are players and we cannot complain about the economic situation. ”

