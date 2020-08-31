Carlos Isaac has already been able to know what will be his new home. The new signing of Albacete has indicated in statements to the club made at the Carlos Belmonte stadium that “I come to Albacete with great enthusiasm, I consider myself a physical and strong player to be able to act on the right wing.”

The footballer grew up in the Atlético de Madrid quarry and I even played two games in the rojiblanco first team with Simeone.

This season, Isaac will play for Albacete on loan from Deportivo Alavés, his first stage in the Second Division. The player has pointed out that “I want to have a good year to help Albacete achieve the goal of permanence.”