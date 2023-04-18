He has barely been on the throne for seven months and King Carlos III, 74, is already richer than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for 70 years. The new monarch of the United Kingdom accumulates a personal fortune of 600 million pounds sterling ―about 680 million euros―, according to the latest analysis of The Sunday Times Rich Listthe traditional list that the British newspaper The Sunday Times brewed since 1989 with the richest people in the UK. In her previous edition, the fortune of the then still queen, who died in September 2022, was estimated at 370 million pounds – around 420 million euros – almost half that of her son now.

One of Charles’s former aides has described to the British media how the king carefully rebuilt his finances after his divorce settlement with Diana of Wales cost him £17 million in the mid-1990s. As heir to the throne, Charles assiduously saved some of the profits he received from the duchy of Cornwall, which has led him to amass a considerable fortune, according to the former adviser. “He became prudent in keeping some money from the dukedom after that annihilation. [de capital]. We are not talking about large sums, but several tens of millions, nothing more. It has been suggested that Camila contributed a good amount of money to her relationship, but that is really not correct, ”she has assured about the period after her separation from the Princess of Wales.

More information

Some frugal daily habits that have helped the British monarch amass such an amount of money, as highlighted Sunday Times, they are supposedly related to environmentalism, like wearing suits and shoes you bought many years ago. “I’m one of those people who hates to throw anything away. Therefore, I prefer to keep my clothes, even patch them if necessary, rather than abandon them,” she admitted to the UK edition of the magazine. Vogue in 2020. He is also known for being meticulous when turning off the lights, as revealed by his son Enrique in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 [Príncipe, hijo y heredero: Carlos a los 70]. “He is inflexible with the issue of turning off the lights and it is something that I am also now obsessed with,” Enrique revealed then, who will attend the coronation of his father on May 6 without his wife, Meghan Markle, nor his children.

Carlos’ current fortune, compared to last year’s list, exceeds that of great millionaire British stars, such as the marriage of David and Victoria Beckham or Elton John. Even so, the king is among the last 100 positions in the ranking, which will officially come out in May with 350 names. In 2021, the first position was occupied by the Hinduja brothers, from the investment sector, who had a combined personal fortune of 29,000 million pounds – almost 33,000 million euros.

But beyond his thrifty nature, the former adviser to Carlos III has commented to Sunday Times that much of the wealth of the new monarch It comes from the different business movements that it has carried out for decades. In 1990, he launched Duchy Originals, the company through which he sells products from his family estate, Highgrove House, through stores such as Harrods and Fortnum & Mason. A few years later, Carlos tried his hand at real estate, with the sustainable development of the Poundbury urban sprawl, on the outskirts of Dorchester, Dorset. Later he began work on a similar project in Cornwall.

In addition, the British media highlights that, between 2012 and 2022, with Carlos at the helm, the Duchy of Cornwall increased profits by 42.6%, to 25.4 million pounds ―29 million euros―. The residence of Sandringham, in Norfolk, and Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, are the most valuable assets of the king, according to the Sunday Times. The first covers 81,000 square meters and has been personally owned by royalty for more than 160 years. It has 300 buildings; among them, the mansion. Produce from their orchards supply the Sandringham Apple Juice Company and the tours Safaris in its surroundings are available for 160 pounds per person ―181 euros―.

Both residences were owned by the late queen as personal assets. With their wealth of £370m, any other family might have been left with an inheritance tax bill of around £148m, but her position as monarch legally ensures that no inheritance tax is levied when the assets pass.” from sovereign to sovereign.

What is still unknown is what Carlos inherited after the death of his father Felipe, Duke of Edinburgh, since his will has not been made public. And the late queen’s sealed will has been placed in a London safe with those of more than 30 royals who have died since 1910. Its location is another secret.