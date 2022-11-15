The king Charles III of the United Kingdom has asked the British Parliament to legislate to be able to add his brothers Ana Y Eduardo to the list of members of the monarchy who can replace him in public acts when he is busy or indisposed.

It is expected that possibly this Tuesday the Government will present the State Councilors bill to amend the current Regency laws, which provide that potential substitutes are the monarch’s couple plus the first four heirs over 21 years of age.

Currently, the “advisors” are Camila, the queen consort; Prince William -heir to the throne-; his brother, Prince Henry; Prince Andrés – Carlos’s brother – and his daughter, Princess Beatriz.

Nevertheless, Andrés retired in 2019 from public life after a scandal over the alleged abuse of a minor in the United States and Enrique has moved to live in that country with his family and has distanced himself from royal work.

With his formal petition to the legislature, Carlos III tries to increase the number of substitutes available, a problem that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, left to solve.

King Carlos III, Princess Ana and Prince Andrew behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

“In order to ensure the continued efficiency of public affairs when I am not available, such as when performing official duties abroad, I confirm that I would be satisfied, if Parliament sees fit, that the number of persons who may be called upon to act as Counsel of State under the Regency Acts 1937 to 1953 include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, who previously assumed this role,” reads the 74-year-old monarch’s message to the deputies.

Ana was a director between 1971 and 2003, when she was replaced by Guillermo when she turned 21while Eduardo assumed that role between 1985 and 2005, until Prince Enrique was 21 years old.

Councilors can perform tasks such as opening parliamentary sessions, attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving ambassadorial credentials, but cannot, for example, invest prime ministers.

Parliament aims to pass the legislation before the end of the yearso that there will be substitutes when Carlos III and Camila undertake tours abroad in 2023, which could coincide with other trips by the Dukes of Cambridge, Guillermo and Catalina.

EFE