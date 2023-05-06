A coronation proof of modern times. At least that is what King Charles III aspires to achieve, who will be anointed this Saturday as the sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations that continue to recognize the British monarchy as their own.

(We recommend: Coronation of King Carlos III: what is his lineage and inheritance)

Charles III, along with his wife Camilla, will be crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey in a historic event whose origins date back some 1,000 years.

(Also: The official list of guests at the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster)

However, while he is still adjusting his crown and scepter, Carlos III, 74, already has on his shoulders the enormous challenge of adapting his reign to the reality of his country, which is facing the worst cost of living crisis and impoverishment. of its citizens with inflation of 10.1 percent, the highest in 40 years, with zero growth prospects and a latent recession.

Critics are skeptical of the sumptuous spectacle of the first British coronation of the century, whose estimated cost is around 100 million British pounds (about 579,000 million Colombian pesos). Something that Carlos himself understands. That’s why, The Buckingham Palace spokesman was quick to say that as much as £1bn could flow into the UK economy from the coronation. At the same time, adjustments were made to the schedule and protocol to make it less expensive.

(Keep reading: The reason why many young people feel indifference to King Carlos III)

For example, the duration of the coronation was reduced to just an hour and a half and costs and ceremonies were cut compared to the proclamation experienced in 1953 by the late Elizabeth II, which lasted three hours. These are very different times from King Carlos, who had to wait more than 70 years to assume his reign. A whole record.

In contrast, Elizabeth II assumed the crown at the age of 27 and in the midst of the postwar period with the hopes of the British pinning on a youthful figure who always maintained a reserved image in the face of the daily political life of her country. In the United Kingdom for two centuries there has been a system of parliamentary monarchy, where the king does not govern but maintains a merely protocol role and whose power is held by Parliament.

And after the death of Elizabeth II and the rise of the new king, the opinions of those who believe that the monarchy is obsolete and only represents costs for the public treasury have been revived.

(In addition: Elections in the United Kingdom show strong political fall of the conservatives)

Carlos III greeting some people this Friday, hours before his coronation.

To trace backups

This anti-monarchical feeling is recognized by Carlos III himself, who has experienced in countless public appearances noisy demonstrations of rejection against the monarchy along with many displays of support for the new reign. “Charles is not my king,” he repeats like a mantra in the marches around Buckingham Palace. That has also been reflected in opinion polls by the prestigious consultancy YouGov that speak of a drop to 58 percent of support for the monarchy, compared to more than 74 percent during the last years of Elizabeth II.

Recovering popularity is perhaps the biggest challenge that King Carlos III has.

This negative trend is felt more among young people, among whom only 32 percent support the Crown.

(We recommend: Carlos III, an unpopular king who is faced with the challenge of modernizing the monarchy)

“Recovering popularity is perhaps the greatest challenge that King Carlos III has,” the prominent constitutional expert Vernon Bogdanor assured EL TIEMPO, for whom the monarch has the task of establishing a dialogue with the people and convincing them that he is at tone with your problems and concerns.

King Charles is well aware of the need to be less outspoken. “I’m not that stupid. I realize that being sovereign is a separate exercise,” she said in an interview with the BBC in 2018. “The idea that I’m somehow going to continue in exactly the same way is complete nonsense.”

(You may be interested: What will the coronation of Carlos III and Camila be like? These are four key points)

The country that King Charles will rule over is much more diverse than the one inherited by his mother, and Professor Bogdanor anticipates the new king coming to a multicultural and multifaith UK.

“Carlos will try to act as a unifying force, making more visible efforts to connect with ethnic minorities and disadvantaged groups,” says the expert. Something that was reflected in the coronation ceremony with the inclusion of guests from various organizations and groups.

(Also read: This is how London prepares for the historic coronation of King Charles III)

Since days before the big event, hundreds of fans have already secured their place. See also James Rodríguez was in the NBA game and was applauded Photo: EFE/EPA/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

contrast of wealth



The image of what the wealth of the Royal Family looks like is a factor that seems to be on the unresolved agenda of King Charles, who also knows that his fortune divides the British at a time when poverty reaches about 15 million people. people in this country of 67.3 million people, according to official government statistics.

King Charles’ private fortune alone is estimated at 1.8 billion pounds sterling, including cars, jewellery, property, investments, horses, rare stamps, art and hereditary wealth, according to figures provided by The Guardian newspaper.

(Also read: Prince Harry will make a lightning trip to the coronation of King Carlos III, why?)

The discomfort over that contrast is seen in recent polls. Although 54 percent of the people consulted say that the monarchy represents a good value, it stands out 40 percent of the youngest group surveyed between 18 and 24 years old who believe that the monarchy has a bad value for money.

“The number of palaces is absurd. Frankly you need a palace for state events (Buckingham Palace) and maybe another one for when they want to retire,” says former Liberal Democrat minister and critic of royal family funding Norman Baker.

He also highlights what he says is an excessive use of helicopters and private jets when the King is “lecturing people on climate change.”

(You can read: Carlos III: these are the coronation rites of the new monarch and his consort)

Such accusations are rejected by Lord Nicholas Soames, a friend of the king for many years, who says using a helicopter would only serve a “very good purpose” on public duty.

William and Kate prepare for the protocol that comprises such an act. Photo: Instagram(@_kate_middleton_royal)/(princeandprincessofwales)

reduced monarchy



One of the missions that Carlos has undertaken is to adjust the monarchy to the new times, going through reducing the circle of members of royalty with active functions.

He has already made that clear by placing more emphasis on a smaller core group of royals working with Carlos, his wife Camilla, the direct heir to the throne, Prince William and Caterin in the center.

(Keep reading: Camila, the queen consort who ended up achieving recognition from the British)

Something that the king’s own sister, Princess Anne, dared to question publicly last week during an interview with Canadian media. “Reducing the monarchy is not a good idea,” the princess said, hinting that the changes in the Crown do not stop limiting her.

“But I would like to underline that the monarchy provides with the constitution a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite difficult to achieve otherwise,” Ana pointed out.

The number of palaces is absurd. Frankly you need a palace for state events (Buckingham Palace) and maybe another for when they want to retire.

This is confirmed by the royal commentator Victoria Murphy for whom the primary message of the new reign will be continuity and stability. In her opinion, great discordant differences should not be expected. “The king will be very careful.”

(Also: What is the salary of King Felipe VI of Spain and how much is his estate?)

In addition, more royal patronage of the arts, music and culture is expected: more Shakespeare and less horse racing, the favorite sport of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to Professor Bogdanor.

What he does take for granted is climate change and organic farming, according to Sir Lloyd Dorfman, who worked with King Charles for many years on his Prince’s charity for many years. Trust. “He’s very knowledgeable, he’s very effective,” suggests Sir Lloyd.

William, the heir

William, the Prince of Wales and eldest son of King Charles II and the late Princess Diana, is seen as the guarantee of continuity for the British monarchy.

Married to Caterina and with three children, Jorge, Carlota and Luis, Guillermo, 40, is a member of royalty who attracts the most sympathy for his work in support of mental health and hundreds of other charitable initiatives. His relaxed style and with a frank smile, they give him the patents to serve the monarch as a “bridge” in front of the new generation of Britons who grew up seeing his figure and that of his brother Enrique in the center of media attention since the tragic death of Diana in August 1997.

It was highly symbolic that William was the only member of the royal family to honor King Charles during the coronation service.

MARIA VICTORIA CRISTANCHO

FOR THE TIME

LONDON