King Charles III has asked Parliament to appoint Princess Anne and Prince Edward as State Councilors, so that they can replace him in the performance of some functions of the British monarch when he cannot perform them. Through this extension, he avoids the need to remove his son Enrique and his brother Andrés from this role.

The current councilors of states are his wife, Camila, queen consort, and the four members of the royal family who head the order of succession to the monarch. They are Prince William, Prince of Wales, Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughter Beatrice, for being over 21 years old. Andrés was withdrawn from public life due to his rocky relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and those around him, and Enrique lives in the United States.

Councilors of State may stand in for the King at the opening ceremony of the parliamentary year, sign documents, receive accredited ambassadors to St. James’s Court, or represent him at Privy Council meetings, where Prime Ministers, former Government Ministers , opposition leaders and archbishops meet with the monarch to formally finalize the process of approving the laws.

According to the BBC, the House of Lords, where a letter from Carlos III requesting the appointment of Ana and Eduardo was read on Monday, is expected to approve it on Tuesday. A bill will be introduced in the House of Commons to amend the Regency laws that regulate the functions of the monarch. Unanimity in the lower house is also expected to facilitate the change.

The advisers act when the sovereign is traveling in a foreign country, or is indisposed and cannot carry out his functions. Expanding its membership is a clever way of avoiding protests if the two most unpopular family members, Enrique and Andrés, of whom only 32% and 5% of the population have a positive impression, represented the crown.