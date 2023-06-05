Since Carlos III acceded to the British throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he has tried to change the traditional structure on which royalty was based, until now. He first refused to live in London’s Buckingham Palace, not considering it “fit” for the modern world; then he reduced the pomposity of the coronation and tried to make it look as little as his mother’s; now, Carlos III goes a step further and wants to reduce the expenses of the monarchy as much as possible. The solution? Do without one of his current properties located in Wales, Llwynywermod.

The farm, located in Carmarthenshire (west of Wales, just over 100 kilometers from Cardiff, its capital), has been the official residence of the monarch every time he has visited the country as Prince of Wales, the main title held by the heir to the British throne and for which he is popularly known. But now that he no longer holds the title and thus hands over the agenda associated with that name to his eldest son and heir, Prince William, this property is going to be virtually useless. Carlos acquired in 2007 the 70 hectares of Llwynywermod, valued at 1.2 million pounds sterling (about 1.4 million euros), through the Duchy of Cornwall, whose main activity is the administration of the lands and properties of the heir to the throne. During his adulthood Llwynywermod has undoubtedly been the property on which he has spent the most time, but now, with much more important obligations, he will hardly be able to reside on the farm. One night a year, Carlos III and Camila organized a musical and artistic evening during their vacations in the region.

By the time Queen Elizabeth II died and Charles III took her place as head of the British monarchy, it was Prince William who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall. Therefore, Carlos was no longer the owner of the farm, and if he wanted to keep it, he had to pay rent to his son and said dukedom. This summer Carlos has decided not to renew the lease, and now the princes of Wales, through their spokespersons, have reported that they will not use the farm when they travel to the country, but will stay at hotels in the area to help and boost the local economy. Therefore, it already remains in the hands of the administration of the duchy and they can rent it or get the performance from it in the way they consider, if they want.

The Duchy of Cornwall, which includes castles, lands and farms, generates an annual income of 21 million pounds (24 million euros) that until now has been managed by Charles III in his role as heir to the throne for more than half a century. Since September, he has been in charge of managing the Duchy of Lancaster, which includes the private assets of the British royal family.

Carlos III during an event held at Llwynywermod, his property in Wales, on July 5, 2022. Kirsty O’Connor (PA/Cordon Press)

This is not the first time that the most senior members of the British royal family have decided to dispose of properties or use them for tourist use. The day before Elizabeth II died, it was learned that the monarch was renting out, through Airbnb, a plot of Sandringham, one of her favorite residences and which is located in the county of Norfolk, located about 160 kilometers north of London and in which he spent the Christmas holidays with his family; in fact, her father, King George VI, died there. But this gardener’s cottage was not the first property the long-lived queen had rented. She also offered eight cabins located in Balmoral (Scotland), the queen’s summer residence and where she died.

It remains to be seen what plans the monarch has for the rest of his properties spread across all the royal grounds: Highgrove, Birkhall, Clarence House, Sandringham and Balmoral, and even for the most important ones, such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. One of the ideas is the rent (in some of them, not all); Another is to open them to the public and expand access so that “they can pay for themselves and do not involve a real expense”, as the spokespersons have continued to explain.