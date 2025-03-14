The relationship between King Carlos III and his son, Prince Harry, has been the subject of public care in recent years, especially after the decision of the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, to depart from his functions in the British crown. In addition, the publication of his controversial memories in ‘Spare’, where he related personal experiences and family tensions, as well as the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, are just some of the reasons why their relationship with members of the royal family has deteriorated.

Now, the renowned real biographer, Ingrid SewardHe pointed out that one of the key factors of the fracture of the relationship between the monarch and his son lies in the permissive parenting that Harry gave inside the royal house. In statements with ‘Fox News’, the editor of the magazine ‘Majesty’ said that the king “probably regrets not having been a little more strict, because there could be more limits to the two children.”

In addition, Seward argues that, after the tragic death of Princess Diana de Wales, the son of Isabel II tried to provide her children with a childhood as normal as possible. However, this freedom, especially for Harry, could have had long -term consequences. “I think Carlos was too indulgent, allowing him to always do what he wanted,” he said.

For its part, the Duke of Sussex has expressed on several occasions to feel like a supporting figure within his family. In his memoirs he wrote: «They brought me into the world in case something happened to Guillermo. I was born to provide support, distraction, fun and, if necessary, a spare part. Perhaps a kidney, a blood transfusion or a hint of bone marrow », this perception being that has marked his identity, as well as many of his decisions in his life.









However, the biographer has questioned this vision of the prince in his book ‘My Mother and I’, ensuring that the idea of ​​”replacement” is not close to the reality of the facts. “This is completely false, but it is like Harry has chosen to see himself, and has allowed this perception to dominate his life, to the point that he has now done a career of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, despite the attempts of an approach, the relationship between Carlos III and his youngest son remains tense and distant, despite the latest events. The monarch’s cancer diagnosis was presented as an opportunity to leave the quarrels behind, but it is something that has not been given so far. In fact, Harry has not met with his father in his last visits to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the disconnection of the royal family regarding Harry’s life and his personal projects remains evident. As he has revealed ‘Vanity Fair’a spokesman from Carlos III has commented that the monarch is “too busy” to get involved in initiatives such as the new series of his daughter -in -law, Meghan Markle in Netflix, which further demonstrates the distancing with them.