King Carlos III of the United Kingdom has collaborated with Apple Music in the recording of the music that encourages him and brings him good memories, like Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones. These data are part of a project to celebrate the songs of the Commonwealth countries (Nations Commonwealth).

During the recording of the radio transmission for Apple Music at Buckingham Palace, residence of the Royal Family, Carlos III shares anecdotes of his meetings with some of the artiststhe company’s streaming music service reported Friday.

In this project, entitled The King’s Music Rom (The King’s Music Room), the sovereign speaks with sincerity about the impact that music has had on him, since his Ability to arouse happy memories to comfort in times of sadness.

In the images that accompany the program, The king, with a suit and tie and a pocket handkerchief in the jacketappears sitting on your desk recording your words, with an old enlightened poster that says On air (Live) by your side.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a lot to me. I know that it is also the case of many others. It has that remarkable ability to make happy memories flow again From the deepest corners of our memory, to comfort us in moments of sadness and take us to distant places, “adds the 76 -year -old head of state.

Prince Carlos and singer Barbra Streisand drinking coffee in the Warner Bros studio in 1974. Mark Sennet/Getty Images

“But maybe, above all, You can lift our mood and even more when it gathers us in the celebration. In other words, it brings us joy, “says the monarch, which currently continues on an oncological treatment for unleashed cancer.

“This is what I particularly wanted to share: songs that have brought me joy. This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate the day of the Commonwealth (British Nations Commonwealth) of this year, “he adds, this year is celebrated this March 10.

Rachel Newman, global content director and Editorial of Apple Music, stressed: “Apple Music Radio is the place where culture develops worldwide, and We are honored that King Carlos III has chosen to share his list of personal reproduction with us and with fans of music around the world. “