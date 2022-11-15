A king unwilling, king put. And in the absence of possible kings, Charles III of England has asked the British Parliament to increase the candidates. The brand new king of the United Kingdom formally requested this Monday, November 14, that the law be changed in order to add his brothers Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the list of members of the monarchy who can replace him in public acts when he is busy or unwell. The current Regency laws provide that the potential substitutes for him are the monarch’s partner – in this case the queen consort Camila – and the first four heirs over 21 years of age. On paper, this means that if Carlos III cannot attend an event, his wife will replace him; his children, Princes William and Harry; his brother, Prince Andrew; and his daughter, Princess Beatrice.

But two of those names posed two big problems. Prince Andrew was ostracized in 2019 for his friendship with sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, a lawsuit he settled after paying Virginia Giuffre a millionaire sum. Therefore, many of his titles and royal duties have been withdrawn from him. For his part, Prince Harry resigned two years ago from his royal duties and his official role in the family in order to move to the United States and start different businesses there with his wife, Meghan Markle. He did so by accusing the Windsors of racism and the relationship he has maintained ever since with his brother and his father is, to say the least, distant.

More information

Councilors can perform tasks such as opening parliamentary sessions, attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving credentials from ambassadors, but they cannot, for example, invest prime ministers. The fact that it has been decided to add two extra advisers instead of formally relieving Princes Enrique and Andrés serves, according to several British media, to avoid public humiliation and maintain peace within the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II left this problem unresolved before her death last September. But her son did not want to wait any longer and only two months after being proclaimed king – he will be crowned on May 6 – has resolved this matter. He has done so under pressure from the British Parliament, where he was concerned about the inconsistency that at a given moment Princes Enrique or Andrés could represent the country in some way. The issue was discussed in the House of Lords just a month ago, forcing Buckingham Palace to take action on the matter, according to the newspaper The Times.

“In order to ensure the continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable, such as when carrying out official duties abroad, I confirm that I would be satisfied, if Parliament deems it advisable, that the number of persons who may be called upon to act as Councilors of State under the Regency Laws from 1937 to 1953 include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, who have previously assumed this role. Princess Anne was already a councilor between 1971 and 2003, until Prince William – today first in line to the British throne – turned 21, while Edward assumed this role between 1985 and 2005, until the prince was 21 years old. Enrique. Parliament should approve the legislation before the end of the year, so that there is a large bouquet of substitutes when Carlos III and Camila undertake foreign tours in 2023, which could coincide in time with other trips by the princes of Wales , William and Catherine.