When Carlos III acceded to the British throne on September 8, 2022, he did so knowing that his new role would not be easy. A position for which he had been preparing for 70 years and which he reached at an advanced age. From the outset, the monarch made it clear that he was going to reign to change things, from an institutional neutrality that he lacked during his time as Prince of Wales, years in which he warned of climate change or pointed out economic and social inequalities in the United Kingdom during the Thatcher government. One of the first decisions he made as king was not to move to Buckingham, the official residence of previous monarchs. Nine months later he changes his mind and agrees to move to the London palace, according to the publication on Thursday of the annual report on the Crown grant.

For now, Carlos III and Camila will continue to live in Clarence House, which has been their home for more than 20 years and which they do not want to leave. They moved there in 2003, a year after the death of the Queen Mother, who had resided in the house for more than half a century with her youngest daughter, Princess Margaret. Last October, as reported to the British newspaper Sunday Times sources close to the king, Charles of England considers Buckingham “not fit” or adequate “for the purpose of the modern world.” In addition, he said that his maintenance “is not sustainable.”

More information

The palace has 775 rooms, so living there involves a high expense, in addition to the high environmental cost that this entails, for example, to keep it warm in winter or cool in summer. The source also claimed that Carlos did not see it as a future home or house. But although he initially did not want to reside in the palace, all institutional and state affairs have to be held at Buckingham, as is tradition. According to the report published now, there has been a change of heart and the kings will make it their home. In any case, the move is not imminent.

Until 2027 they will not be able to move, since the palace is in the middle of a remodeling project, which accumulates a considerable delay. The works are being controlled by the king personally, to verify that these renovations are suitable for the future of the facilities. The reform has had a cost of 369 million pounds (440 million euros) and is financed by taxpayers. It is the first work carried out since World War II, for which reason changes are being carried out in the wiring, in the pipes and in the heating systems. “The most economically efficient way to replace these essential services and ensure that the palace is prepared to fulfill its functions for the next 50 years, is to carry out a program of works in various phases over 10 years,” the institution explained at the beginning of the works in 2015.

King Charles III and King Camila on the balcony of Buckingham during the Trooping the Color celebration, on June 17, 2023, in London. Alastair Grant (AP)

The main concerns of Carlos III since he was proclaimed monarch are the fight against climate change, in favor of ecology and sustainability. He is not a poser, since he has been defending that position for decades. His last gesture to control waste and emissions is to lower the heating in his residences to 19ºC. And it is not only an economic question, since it is the taxpayers who pay the expenses of the official residences of the British monarchy. In his Buckingham office, the king used to keep the windows open. Turning on the heating is the last option for him, forcing the service staff and even his wife to wear coats in the rooms.

“You won’t need me to remind you that this period’s report refers to a year in which inflationary pressures significantly increased the price of many goods and services for all organizations, particularly with respect to the cost of fuel and energy,” he said. Michael Stevens, the Royal Treasurer, on the figures for the new Sovereign Grant. According to statements collected by the Reuters agency, Stevens points out that gas and heating emissions have fallen by 19% in the last year, partly driven by the king. The annual report also notes that in the 2022-2023 financial year, the crown spent almost two million pounds on the queen’s funeral and other related events alone. Only for the coronation of Carlos III, an expense of 162 million pounds was estimated. Royal spending increased by 5%, to 108 million pounds (about 126 million euros at current exchange rates), despite having reduced royal travel and consumption at Crown-owned properties.

With this change, it is unknown if Carlos will keep Clarence House, 400 meters from Buckingham, as his second residence or if he will give it to other members of the royal family, as has already happened with his grandmother and himself. This is not the only transfer announced in recent weeks. The Dukes of Sussex, Henry of England and Meghan Markle, have just handed over the keys to Frogmore Cottage —where they resided on their visits to the United Kingdom— at the wish of Charles III. A property that was not going to be abandoned, since the monarch had other plans for it: he would move his brother, Prince Andrew, there, who will also have to leave Royal Lodge.