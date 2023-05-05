Carlos III, who will be crowned on May 6, he was one of the least appreciated members of british royalty until he ascended the throne, and although his popularity improved, he now faces the challenge of piloting a complicated monarchical modernization.

The new king was proclaimed in a sober ceremony on September 10, 2022, two days after the death of his mother, in whose immense shadow he had always lived.

Isabel II, deceased with 96 years, Despite his death, he remains the most popular figure in the royal family (80% in the first quarter of 2023, according to YouGov), followed by his daughter Ana (66%) and his grandson Guillermo (65%).

Together with his popular wife Catalina (65%), the 40-year-old prince is called to reign after Carlos III, who at 74 must pave the way between the very traditional monarchy of his mother and modern royalty betrothed by the young couple.

After he came to the throne, the very low popularity he had as a prince skyrocketed, placing it now in fifth place, with 55%.

Portrait of King Charles III in a shop window in London. Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

In his multiple trips, he strove to be close and warm, as well as being active on diplomatic issues such as the war in Ukraine and collaborative on sensitive issues such as the investigation of the historical ties of the monarchy with slavery.

However, he fails to consolidate his image, especially among the youngest, despite sharing with them a long-standing passion for ecology and the fight against climate change.

Under the slogan “Not my king” (not my king), the protests have multiplied in recent months and several young people were tried for throwing eggs at himalthough they never reached him.

Artists painting a mural in honor of Carlos III. Photo: EFE/ Clàudia Sacrest

Less pomp more diplomacy

Seeking to appear less pompous and more modern than Isabel II, Carlos III opted for a simplified coronation ceremony, lasting one hour with about 2,000 guests, instead of the three hours and 8,000 attendees that his mother had in 1953.

But it will not be without controversy, with the presence of his youngest son, Enrique, 38, who in a documentary series and an explosive autobiography described the British monarchy as a cold and biased institution.

King Carlos III with Queen Camilla while they are received by a delegation after landing in Berlin.

like prince, Carlos always had a reputation for being politically meddlesome. and some of his statements sparked diplomatic incidents. But as a king he is discreet.

After a Brexit that distanced his country from the European Union, he decided that his first state visit in March, even before his coronation, it would be to the two pillars of the bloc: France and Germany.

The violent protests against the pension reform finally forced him to cancel the trip to Paris, but in Berlin he became the first monarch to deliver a speech before the German Parliament.

From Camila to Diana to Camila

Born on November 14, 1948 at Buckingham Palace, Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge Windsor was the first of four children born to Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

He was a shy and sensitive boy when he was made Prince of Wales in 1958. Then he was sent to study at an austere boarding school in Scotland that his father had attended and that instead of forging a rude character was “absolute hell” for him.

In 1970, became the first heir to the British crown with a diploma, from Cambridge University, where he studied archeology and anthropology.

Between 1971 and 1976 he served in the British Navy. To his bewilderment, while on a mission in the Caribbean, the love of his life, Camilla Shandmarried Andrew Parker Bowles.

Under pressure to marry, in February 1981 he proposed to Diana Spencer, then 19 years old.

The wedding took place in July and It was a great national celebration. But for decades his image was marked by the resounding failure of that marriage.

King Carlos III during one of the ceremonies in honor of his mother Isabel II. Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEA / AFP

The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, when Carlos was already having an affair with Camilla, divorced in 1995.

After Diana’s death in a traffic accident in Paris in 1997, Carlos needed a public relations campaign to overcome his unpopularity.

In 2005 he married Camilla, extroverted and smiling, who ended up earning the sympathy of the British.

In the last years of her mother’s reign she took on numerous royal functions, as the aging queen’s health deteriorated.

AFP