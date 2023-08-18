Friday, August 18, 2023, 00:18



Night with Carlos Hipólito, in his first performance at the San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival, with ‘El proceso’ by Franz Kafka, in the version and direction of Ernesto Caballero, co-produced by the National Dramatic Center and Lantia Escénica . It will be tonight, starting at 10:30 p.m., at the Parque Almansa Auditorium, San Javier, with tickets at 18 and 22 euros (€14.40 with a discount in Oferplan).

The stage design for the work is by Mónica Borromello and the lighting by Paco Ariza. In addition to Carlos Hipólito, the cast includes Olivia Baglivi, Jorge Basanta, Alberto Jiménez, Paco Ochoa, Ainhoa ​​Santamaría and Juan Carlos Talavera. Kafka left ‘The Trial’ unfinished, a work of enormous force that became one of his best-known titles and whose complaint about legal uncertainty and its drifts does not lose validity with the passage of time. The actor Carlos Hipólito gives life to Josef K, a man for whom legal proceedings are opened for reasons that are unknown, beginning an endless process that will end up being his sentence.

Ernesto Caballero adapts and directs this work, which Kafka did not finish and is one of his best-known titles

Josef K is a bank manager who is visited one morning by two officials to inform him that a legal proceeding has just been opened against him whose cause he does not know. From that moment on, K’s life is caught up in an absurd and endless process. His uncle helps him with a lawyer whose work does not work, so K decides to take charge of his own case himself. The nonsense and frustration escalate until finally two guards come looking for the accused, lead him to a road on the outskirts of the city, and there summarily and bureaucratically carry out the death sentence.

Caballero underlines the parallelism of a trial and a theatrical performance and points out that Josef K «faces the court of citizenship, that of the public of our time that observes from the distance of the spectator the excesses of an imperishable bureaucratic-administrative framework whose only logic and raison d’être is its own subsistence».