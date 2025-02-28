Of my ever in the being or ‘the country’ have said a bad word. Never. I have worked at the house of Gran Vía for some years and have been the best in my life, including those of my beginning on Radio Sevilla or anyone … Of those who, in my splendid youth (sorry for the Petulance), enjoyed in the cope of the Sevillian Virgen Street, in the Barcelona Radio Miramar or in that incipient radio Mataró of adorable memory.

Forgive the particularization of the story, but it is necessary to establish the contextualization of what I intend to describe. I am not indifferent to the fate of a company in which I have been well treated, although it knows that it has little to do with the one I met: the groups evolve, change, renew humanly and sharedly, and in a few years they transform into a different thing than we met.

This comes from the trifulca between the majority shareholder and the positions ceased after certifying that a television project like the one that Sánchez intends to endorse in a hurry was not going to be more than a slow and inexorable ruin. Sorry for Carlos Núñez That it seems to me an excellent professional, but the Armenian of irreproducible name (without consulting Google) argues that it has already lost too much money to, above, release more pasta to mount a TV channel that is usually a ticket cemetery for some years. By virtue of this he has ceased those responsible who were more supporters of that adventure and has been so Pancho. Some see in that gesture a challenge to Sánchez through the liquidation of the ancient “visitors of La Moncloa”, which he said Juan Luis Cebrián. If so, the majority shareholder Armenian has a couple. Obviously losing three hundred million usually hurt in the most intimate, especially if it is not compensated with the supposed benefits of having entered Indra.

The perspective of a television to taste of Sanchismo, with its gatherings, its minor news, its bought programs and its alleged journalistic research achievements are much more than enthusiastic partners can put on the table. The owner says that the twenty million scheduled for the launch of that ‘telesiete’ barely give for about twenty minutes, and he may be right: a new channel entails an investment of many zeros and nobody who sails in the business world is willing to place them in the roulette only to give pleasure to the chief of the BOE.

It is likely that nothing of what happened, which is in itself a challenge and a symptom of the Sanchista decayaffect the being or ‘El País’, full of good professionals, as we all know. But I would be careful, given that the man who was there to take care of the garden has left the farm without plugging automatic irrigation. Betting everything to red has its risks, as we are seeing. We are waiting for Telefónica.